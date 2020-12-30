Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour Reunite! But Where Are The 90 Day Fiance Stars Living?

90 Day Fiance stars Avery and Omar are still going strong despite being dogged by divorce rumors in early 2020.

Now the two of them are finally living together ... but where?

Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour Reunited at Last

Just weeks ago, Avery Mills abruptly began sharing photos of herself with her husband, Omar Albakkour.

For most married couples, this would be unsurprising and unremarkable.

But Avery and Omar have been separated by multiple factors, from visa difficulties to COVID-19, for some time now.

Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour in Black and White

Avery is from Columbus, but it doesn't appear that she and Omar have reunited in Ohio.

Obviously, fans have bombarded her with questions.

Avery has said little ... except to clarify that no, she didn't reunite with Omar in his native Syria, either.

Avery and Omar

“No, we won’t be on TV anymore,” Avery assured a fan who asked if she is returning to 90 Day Fiance or is already filming her reunion.

This was when she also received the question about Syria, replying: “No, I’m not.”

But without telling fans exactly where she and Omar are, she inadvertently kept the door open for rumors to circulate.

Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour, 90 Day Fiance Alums

Why so evasive?

Some fans speculated that perhaps Avery and Omar had signed an NDA and, contrary to their claims, would once again appear on reality TV.

But Avery quickly shot down that kind of talk.

Avery Mills IG Story 02 of 04

“No, we didn’t answer the question bc we don’t want people to know," Avery clarified on December 11.

"And," she once again confirmed, "we will not be on TV anymore."

"We are not on contract any more," Avery detailed, "and we refused any more filming by choice.”

Avery Mills with Omar Albakkour

Avery did, however, confirm one piece of good, welcome news.

“[Flushed face emoji] Are you [two] finally living together? [two pink hearts emoji],” a follower recently asked Avery.

The happy wife replied: “Yes [red heart emoji].”

Avery on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days

So where are they?

Just recently, Avery shared glimpses of the Alba Spa in the Royal Rose Hotel, a luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The next day, she shared that her "view for dinner" was the tallest building in the world -- which, as we all know, is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai are part of the United Arab Emirates.

With Omar's spousal visa interview canceled back in March due to the pandemic and the state of Syria, that is actually no surprise.

Avery said plainly this spring that this was her plan.

Avery Mills IG Story 01 of 04

“If he doesn’t get to come here within the next six months, we are going to move to the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) to Dubai,” Avery revealed.

"If I’m working in Dubai, that doesn’t count for his visa here," she noted at the time.

"It’s like we’re back at square one," Avery characterized. "And we really don’t know what to do.”

Avery Mills and Omar Albakkour and a Lovely View

“But it really ruins his chances to come to the U.S. because I will no longer have a job in the U.S.," Avery lamented in March.

There is a lot of hope that additional leeway will be granted by the incoming administration as Biden's team sets to right the wrongs of the past four years.

Such leeway would accommodate for the COVID-19 pandemic and also help to counterbalance, in a small way, the white nationalist policies that have caused legal immigration to dwindle.

Avery Mills IG Story 04 of 04

"I know most people want to know what Omar and I are up to," Avery recently acknowledged.

"But a more private life is a happy life, and believe me we are happy," she assured followers.

Avery concluded: "We appreciate everyone’s support and I hope that you guys enjoy our YouTube channel once it comes out."

