Austen Kroll Gushes Over Madison LeCroy: I Won't Let Anyone Break Us Up!

Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll have had major ups and downs on and off of Southern Charm.

All of this is taking its toll on Austen, who feels torn between his "soulmate" and his very critical friends.

Austen Kroll has kind of been through the wringer on this season of Southern Charm.

It has been bad enough that his offscreen friends took notice, he tells Entertainment Tonight.

"I had a buddy or two that reached out and they're like, 'Were they trying to make you look like a doofus? Or trying to make you look bad?'" Austen shares.

One major source of conflict has been his turbulent relationship with girlfriend Madison LeCroy and her conflicts with his friend Craig Conover.

"You kinda feel like you're on a lonely island and you're, like, what?" he characterizes the experience.

"I have [Madison] telling me Craig is not my friend," Austen notes, "and I have [Craig] telling me that the girl I love doesn't really care about me? Great."

Madison has recently wiped her photos of him from Instagram and even appeared to be throwing shade at him on social media.

Austen doesn't specify whether he and Madison are still dating.

But he does say that their relationship is "shaky."

"Does that surprise you?" Austen asks. "We are always kind of up and down, but considering that we are so strong on these first couple of episodes…"

He then clarifies that he means "on this season."

A little over a year ago, Austen called Madison his "soulmate." He's standing by that statement.

"I feel like when we're together, like, I can take it on; I can take on whatever," Austen announces

"That's a good feeling to have," he notes. "She makes me want to be better."

Austen explains: "Like, be successful, the kind of person that deserves to be in a loving, committed relationship."

In addition to their interpersonal issues and fallout from Austen's choices, Craig and Shep are both opposed to what they call a toxic relationship.

"What sort of advice could Shep possibly give to anyone about relationships?" Austen asks shadily.

"They don't have anything constructive to tell me. … Maybe they did at one point -- I don't even know when," he continues.

Austen recalls: "But even back when I told Shep [we were dating], he was like, 'Dude, you've got to tell her that she has a kid and you don't want any part of that.'"

"So even back then," he accuses, "he was just, like, 'I want my wingman…' and, 'I want my buddy to be with me and go get drunk at the bars…'"

"And then there's Craig," Austen adds, "and every story of Craig's begins with, 'Back when Naomie [Olindo] and me were dating…'"

"And I'm like, Craig, dude!" Austen shares. "Two-and-a-half years ago, bro! Get over it. She is definitely freaking over it."

(Okay, but if you had dated beautiful Naomie Olindo, wouldn't you talk about it?)

"Craig is miserable and he is heartbroken, still," he notes. "So his misery wants company."

"I can't tell Shep anything about Madison, I can't," Austen laments.

"He has a one-track mind and he has something on his mind and he's like, ‘This is what it is, this is the way she feels about you…’" he characterizes.

Austen gripes: "And I'm like, it's not always so black and white and so cut and dry, dude."