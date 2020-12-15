Austen Kroll and Kristin Cavallari: Dating or Just Making Madison Jealous?

Last week, Madison LeCroy confirmed that she and Austen Kroll are over after a tumultuous on-again, off-again romance.

Now, the handsome Southern Charm star seems to already be moving on ... with Kristin Cavallari?

Austen and Madison's relationship first really grabbed people's attention when they were having problems.

Madison showed up when Austen believed that the two were "having a break" ... and had had not one but two lady houseguests.

How do we know this?

Because one of them recorded her confronting her then-boyfriend. Awkward ... but fans did not mind getting the inside scoop.

They got together and broke up many, many times after this, with Madison now being a fixture on Southern Charm.

Austen, just a few weeks ago, was speaking optimistically about his future with Madison, bashing his own friends about their objections to the romance.

Now, with Madison having made it clear that this chapter is closed, he's singing a different tune ... and serenading Kristin Cavallari.

This month, it looks like Austen Kroll and the Very Cavallari star have been rubbing elbows in some form or another.

Kristin shared some bikini shots, as she is want to do.

Kroll could not help himself from thirsting, and hard.

"See you next week!" Austen commented publicly.

"Keep breaking the internet in the meantime."

(She will.)

Then, just days ago, over the weekend, Austen and his friend / co-star Craig Conover enjoyed a fun weekend.

You know who else was there?

None other than Kristin, of course. It looks like Austen wasn't kidding about that "see you next week" line.

The group enjoyed, at the very least, a nice dinner in Nashville.

(It does appear that they were dining in a restaurant like absolute lunatics but ... maybe we'll try for the benefit of the doubt for once)

The party also made an Instagram Live appearance where they streamed themselves dancing to Taylor Swift's "Mean."

(An odd choice just days after Evermore came out, but okay.)

Now, we know that a not insignificant chunk of Southern Charm fans have very strong opinions about whom Austen should date or not date next.

But the real-world chemistry on display seemed to be between Austen and Kristin.

Neither of them are confirming or denying that they have anything in particular going on ... mostly.

"She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us had dinner," Austen has previously claimed, to explain the hanging out that they've been doing.

"We've all been in contact ever since," he continued. "We're in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them."

We hope that we do not have to explain that Kristin's friend, celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, is not romantically linked to Kristin.

Madison, for her part, has used some extreme shade to "assure" fans that Austen isn't up to anything romantic with Kristin.

"Yeah, trust me," she wrote to fans on social media. "If he was with her, he wouldn't be sending me songs at midnight. Bless."

Ohhhh, burn.

Later, she speculated that Austen was hanging out with Kristin in order to "get under her skin," then expressing doubt that he's hot or charming enough to date Kristin.

Ouch!

Kristin was most recently seen dating comedian Jeff Dye after splitting up with husband Jay Cutler, so time will tell.