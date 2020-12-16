For many years, the Trump family was like the Kardashians:

They were a reality TV family whom you could watch to feel better about yourself because you wetr reminded that all of that money can't buy depth of character.

And like the Kardashians, the Trumps seemed to be in on the joke and capable of lkauching at themselves.

Then they entered the world of politcs, and everything abruptly changed.

These days, the rest of the world is still laughing, except its at, instead of with the Trumps.

The Donald and company seemed not to mind so much when they were winging, but now that they're about to be shown the loser's exit, uou can bet they'll be even more combative and cantankerous than ever before.

As you've no doubt heard by now, Joe Biden won the 2020 election, which means that on January 20 of next year, he'll be sworn in as president, and the Trumps will return to the living the lives of private ctizens.

It seems they're really dreading that, which is weird, because they never seemed to enjoy being in power all that mcuh.

It's possible that the one hit hardest by the loss and the ensuing awkrard transition if none other than DJTJ himself, Don Jr,

Hear us out on this one:

Whether it's the Trump News Network or some other hare-brained scheme Don Sr., will sadly remain relevant until the day he dies.

Ivanka will go become a Real Housewife of some tax shelter country, and Eric will get to back to working on that Rubik's cube he set aside in 2016.

Don Jr., on the other hand, is in a shack in the woods somewhere recording Unabomber-style Instagram Stories about the coming Civil War.

Of course, most of us didn't know Don Jr. very well before this, so it's possible he was always that way.

To solve that mystery, we turn to a very unexpected source -- former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day.

O'Day had an affair with Don Jr. back when he was still married, and it seems the two of them got to know each other quite well.

Now, fans are point-blank asking O'Day -- was your ex always like this?

Her answer, surprisingly, is no.

It seems that like the rest of America, Don Jr. was a little effed up to begin with, and the events of the past four years just made him even more hateful and ignorant.

"He wasn't that. trust me," O'Day replied to one of the many recent queried frim fans.

Of course, it's possible that she just never saw that side of him.

After all, no one goes THAT crazy overnight.

Aubrey and Don Jr. began hooking up when she appeared on Celebrity Apprentice back in 2011.

She has repeatedly defended the affair in interviews.

"On my end, I never broke up a marriage and I never was in an affair," she recently told Too Fab.

"I was in an open relationship where two people are soulmates and in love and everyone in both of our lives knew about it,"

Of course, she's also spilled major tea about the Trumps on more than one occasion.

"don jr HATES his father," Aubrey recently tweeted.

"ivanka is a lesbian on the low," she added.

"eric f--ked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now-wife. #Debates2020," O'Day concluded.

When Don Jr. eventually responds to all of this, he'll probably just claim that Aubrey is trying to land a reality show.

And to that, we say -- give it to her ASAP! She's definitely earned it!