Ashley Jones Joins Cast of Teen Mom 2!

We're sorry-not-sorry, Jenelle Evans.

But you've been passed over.

You will not be coming back to Teen Mom 2, despite this celebrity gossip website irresponsibly speculating that you might replace Chelsea Houska.

People Magazine broke this piece of major reality television news, and MTV confirmed on Friday that Ashley Jones will be filling this role instead.

Jones is 23 years old and is a familiar face to viewers of the cable network.

She made her MTV debut on Young + Pregnant in 2018, documenting the birth of her now three-year-old daughter Holly and her on-off relationship with the little girl's dad, Bariki Smith.

The reality star will join Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and her former Young + Pregnant costar Jade Cline (pictured) on Teen Mom 2, following Houska's announcement last month that she was leaving the franchise.

No word yet on whether Smith will also appear on the series... but it's safe to assume so.

He did just propose to Ashley last month.

“I’m marrying her y’all,” Bariki said a few weeks ago in video showing off her twinkling engagement ring while on a boating trip.

The pair couple called off their engagement on the first season of Young and Pregnant.

However, they are now going stronger than ever following their May 2019 break-up.

“We had to realize that we are adults and can move on our own time,” the nursing student revealed about how they were able to rekindle their romance in an Instagram Q&A.

Jones herself has not yet commented on her Teen Mom 2 addition.

But here is what Houska said about her decision to walk away:

"MTV's Teen Mom 2 has been a big part of my life for almost 11 years."

"After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us.

"We're parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this."

Continued Houska, who is expecting a baby next year, at the time:

"We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning."

"Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses."

"Please tune into our last moments on the show and continue to follow along our journey on social media."

"We are so excited for this next phase of our lives and hope you all will be a part of it in some way!"

Houska made her MTV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009, way back when she was expecting daughter Aubree with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

She went on to join Teen Mom 2 and has been a part of the cast since its inception in 2011.

Will her miss her on the series?

And are you excited about the arrival of Ashley Jones?

UPDATE: The Ashley's Reality Roundup has some exclusive details about Jones being cast on Teen Mom 2.

“Most of the crew and producers didn’t know they were for sure going with Ashley, and the other Teen Mom 2 cast members didn’t know either,” an insider tells ths website.

“Chelsea had no clue who was replacing her."

If you'll also recall, Jones had claimed she was the first choice of producers after Evans was fired and Cline brought in to take her place.

We can't verify whether this was actually the case, however.

Mackenzie McKee had also openly pined for the job at various points, though she later found a home on Teen Mom OG, replacing Bristol "the Pistol" Palin.