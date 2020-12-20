Ariana Grande: Engaged to Dalton Gomez!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Ariana Grande is ready to love someone until death does her part.

Yes, once again.

Just over two years after splitting from fiance Pete Davidson, the beloved pop star is engaged to some dude named Dalton Gomez.

On Sunday, the 27-year old artist showed off her new diamond engagement ring in photos she posted to Instagram.

"Forever n then some," Grande captioned the series of these images, which included a close look at her engagement ring.

Unexpected, right?

We only first identified Gomez as Grande's boyfriend in March, after rumors surfaced that the singer was spending the early days of the coronavirus pandemic with a new man.

All we really know about Gomez is that he's been successful in the world of Los Angeles real estate.

It is believed he and Ariana got together in early 2020, just before COVID-19 shut the entire country down.

In many ways, however, this public health crisis helped Grande and Gomez grow especially close... to the point that they now want to spend the rest of their lives together.

"Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man," manager Scooter Braun wrote in response to the news.

According to People Magazine, Grande learned an important lesson from her very public romance with Davidson -- which eventually blew up in her face.

"Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," an insider told this publication in March.

In May, the now-engaged couple they made its first official appearance together in the music video for "Stuck with U," Grande's duet with Justin Bieber.

A month later, the "7 Rings" singer made her partnership with Dalton Instagram official, shared snapshots of her handsome lover.

Grande -- who will be releasing her Netflix documentary Excuse Me, I Love You on December 21 -- recently gushed over her now-fiance on his birthday in August.

"Hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days :) i love u," she wrote at the time.

Things sure sound seriously, don't they?

"Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," a source told E! later this summer, adding:

"It's a very healthy relationship.

"They love to be ‘normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth.

"He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."

We send our very best wishes to Gomez and Grande.

We really hope this one lasts!