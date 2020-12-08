Ann Marie Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Man in the Head

Ann Marie, a Chicago-based R&B singer, has been arrested in Atlanta after allegedly shooting a man in the head.

According to local authorities, the incident took place on December 1 at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel.

Ann Marie (whose real name is Joann Marie Slater) was booked into jail on December 2, Fulton County records prove, and charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

As for what is known about the shooting right now?

On the aforementioned date, responding officers discovered a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

CBS 46 reports that the man was somewhat responsive when officers arrived and later declared to be in critical condition after he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Per the official police report, a woman at the scene -- later identified as singer and songwriter Ann Marie -- allegedly told an officer that “a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim.”

It sucks when that happens, doesn't it?

An officer at the scene wrote in his report that Ann Marie was yelling hysterically and had to be removed from the hotel room where the shooting happened.

She also told this cop that she knew the victim, having grown up with him in Illinois, and that the two were in town together, visiting from Atlanta.

Ann Marie is likely best known for her 2018 song "Secret," which spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart in 2019, peaking at number-22.

She is signed to Interscope Records and most recently released music last year: an EP titled Pretty Psycho.

Since 2017, Ann Marie has also released a trio of mixtapes -- Unf**kwittable, Tripolar and Tripolar 2.

According to various sources, she reportedly kept asking how the victim was doing, wondering he was alive or dead.

The rising star was previously arrested on the charge of simple battery in connection to a separate incident last month.

The Atlanta Police Department, meanwhile, has not responded to a number of requests for comment.

It is not immediately clear, eiither, if Ann Marie has retained legal representation.

UPDATE: Investigators evidently found two shell casings in the room, raising questions about the aforementioned accident theory.

“A projectile was also found by the bathroom door on the carpet and one in the bathroom tub,” police have now said, adding:

“There was one bullet hole in the door jam, and also one in the cabinet top right corner in the bathroom.”