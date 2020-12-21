Angelina Pivarnick to JWoww: 24 Is Gonna Cheat On You Again!

If you've been watching the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, you know that recent episodes have centered largely around the slow, slow (very slow) build-up to a clash between Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni "JWoww" Farley.

The biggest cause of the rift between these two is the bridesmaids' speech that JWoww, Snooki, and Deena delivered at Angelina's wedding.

But as longtime viewers know, this beef has been simmering for a long time.

One recent low point in the relationship involved a situation in which Jenni's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Zack Carpinello, groped Angelina while a heavily intoxicated Jenni was passed out just inches away.

Regardless of how you feel about the wedding speech situation, Jenni was fully in the wrong with regard to the situation involving "24" and Angeliners.

She essentially blamed Pivarnick for Carpinello's actions because she didn't want to believe that her boyfriend was scheming on one of her castmates.

In a recent interview with TooFab, Angelina opened up about her thoughts on the fact that Jenni and Zack are back together.

"Him and I still haven't sat down. I don't know what is going to happen in the future. We're currently filming right now. So, you don't know if I'm going to run into him," she told TooFab.

"I don't know what's going to happen, but do I hate the guy? No. I don't even know him."

Hmmm ... it sounds to us like Angelina won't be quite so level-headed if and when she comes face-to-face with 24 this season.

It's easy to dismiss the beef between them in the context of a sit-down interview, but the 24 situation was once so intense that Angelina and Jenni got into a screaming match, during which they both clutched wine bottles with the intention of bludgeoning one another.

At the time, Angelina expressed her belief that if a person will cheat once, they'll cheat again -- and we doubt she's changed her mind much in that respect.

As for the dust-up over the wedding speech, Angelina says social media made the situation much worse than it needed to be.

"Back in the day, in 2009 and 2010, social media wasn't a huge thing like it is today. You know, but now we have that, and it's definitely a thing that gets in the middle every time we film," Pivarnick explained.

She adds that she relived the trauma of that night twice -- once when the content of the speech leaked online, and again when the episode aired months later.

"Those emotions came back up and she was kind of just going at me a little bit," Angelina explained to TooFab.

"I'm like, oh geez, alright. And then I'm like being very calm -- I've been trying very hard to be calm lately in my life, I'm trying to put a different kind of Angelina forward, if you will."

"It's hard. It’s hard to film and see what somebody said about you and then social media is in between and then you're watching it and all those emotions come back up. You're like living it all over again."

The situation is similar to when rumors of Zack's big grope went public and were then confirmed during an episode of Shore.

Again, we'll see what happens this season, but Angelina swears it's all water under the bridge for her.

"Whatever makes her happy ... and this goes for all of them, Nicole, everyone, all of them, I want what makes them happy. I'm happy when they're happy," she continued.

"I don't want any animosity with the roomies. I'm not a malicious person. I'm a wild card. I say what I feel. I say what's on my mind, but that's who I am," she added.

"I've always been like that. I'm not gonna change for anyone. I think people should understand me for that. Take me for who I am, and take me or leave me because I'm Angelina and that's it."

Angelina wrapped up with a final word on the Jenni-24 situation.

"If he's making her happy, good for Jenni," she added. "That's all that matters."

Again, it's easy to say that now -- but we'll see what happens when the cameras are rolling, and the roommates are egging her on.