Angelina Pivarnick: I'm Re-Doing the Wedding That Snooki Ruined!

For many people who host a big wedding, the event pretty much takes over an entire year of their lives.

Of course, it's usually the year leading up to the wedding, not the one that follows it.

But hey, in many, many ways, Angelina Pivarnick is not your typical human being.

As we're sure you're aware Angelina's wedding became one of the most infamous events in Jersey Shore history thanks to an unexpected moment that led to a bitter feud,

Snooki, JWoww, and Deena delivered a bridesmaids speech in which they tossed out insults that many thought were inappropriate for the occasion.

Of course, the content of the speech leaked long before anyone actually saw the episode.

When we saw them in context -- with Angelina begging her friends to roast her -- they seemed much less harsh.

All the same, the bride rushed out of the room in tears, and the story ever since has been that the speech ruined her wedding.

The backlash was so severe that Snooki quit the show rather be branded a bully.

And as we learned on Thusday night's episode of Jersey Shore, Angelina is still quit upset about the speech.

But while Pivarnick is no longer on speaking terms with Snooki, it seems she's eager to move on from the events of that fateful night in other ways.

The episode found Angelina almost coming face-to-face with her "bullies."

(This show really has a way of dragging things out, as you may have noticed.)

The long-promised conflict has been delayed yet another week, but a midseason trailer promised Angelina a cathartic experience of a different kind.

(Yes, we're already at midseason, and JWoww hasn't even arrived in Vegas yet. Don't get us started!)

It seems that Angelina will have the chance to renew her wedding vows with her husband, Chris Larangeira.

It's kind of a pointless exercise, as Angelina and Chris had been married for less than a year when this second ceremony was filmed.

On top of that, there was no problem with the Larangeiras' ceremony -- the problems occurred during the reception.

The important thing is that Angelina renewing her vows in front of her co-stars will give her something to do until she finally -- FINALLY! -- faces off with JWoww.

Will the showdown happen next week? The week after?

Will it be its own spinoff series, and we'll all have to subscribe to an MTV streaming service in order to watch it?

Only time will tell, but for now we'll just have to be content with the Angelina vs. JWoww feud playing out in interviews and on social media.

“I mean, you know, it was definitely a tough, tough couple months, almost a year with the whole wedding debacle,” Pivarnick recently told In Touch.

“It’s relatable to the fact that if you have a coworker you don’t like or you try and do something for the better of, for me personally, the better the show, the betterment of my roommates,” she added.

“I’m just trying to figure out how to move forward … even if it’s not like a friendship, but it’s for the betterment of everybody. And I think that’s truly where I’m at with the relationship.”

Oh, are these two just gonna meet face-to-face and immediately make up?

That's totally what's gonna happen, isn't it?