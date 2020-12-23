Amy Slaton, 1000-LB Sisters Star, Drops Weight ... Pregnancy Bombshell

On January 4, 1000-LB Sisters will return to TLC for a new season.

Along with it?

A brand new looking main cast member in Amy Slaton.

The reality star recently dropped 100 pounds, meaning she remains significantly overweight... but is perhaps on her way to a safer and healthier lifestyle.

However, Slaton is about to gain some of this loss right back again.

Not because she's overeating or anything like that.

But because she's pregnant!

“Having a baby means the world to me, it’s everything I’ve always wanted,” Slaton says in a Season 2 super teaser, going on to state that she got pregnant just four months following her successful bariatric surgery.

Against her surgeon's advice.

“[He] told me to wait two years,” she says in this preview. “Oops.”

Amy is married to a man named Michael and this will be their first child.

Regarding her weight loss procedure and where things stand right now?

Amy is in decent shape, depending on how her pregnancy goes.

But 34-year old sister Tammy is struggling.

“I had reached Dr. Procter's goal for surgery, but I’ve fallen off the wagon,” she says in the aforementioned video, ahead of her brother offering to join her in shedding many pounds.

“No more excuses,” he says, as the two of them exchange a high-five.

Yes, Tammy is getting support from her loved ones, but Amy is still concerned that her sister’s boyfriend won’t keep her motivated. He won't do or say what needs to be done and said.

“I don’t trust him,” Amy says, adding:

“She needs somebody that’s going to motivate her in this weight loss, not just want her to stay the way she is.”

As the teaser -- which premiered via the official People Magazine website -- wraps up, Amy admits that she does have pregnancy worries.

She understands that her body type places her in a precarious position to carry a baby to term.

“There’s so many unknowns with this pregnancy," she says. "Anything could go wrong."

Tammy, for her part, expresses concern as well.

"Amy got pregnant way too soon after surgery," she says. "It could possibly kill her in the end."

YIKES, right?

The new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters premieres Monday, January 4 on TLC at 10pm ET/PT.