Amy Roloff Wedding Update: The Dress! The Date! All The Excitement!

We're creeping closer and closer to 2021, and you know what this means, right?

A vaccine forr COVID-19 that will be distributed around the world and at last put an end to this ongoing, deadly pandemic?

Yes.

But also:

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek will be getting married!!!!!

The Little People, Big World star got engaged to the real estate agent back in September of 2019, accepting his romantic proposal on the three-year anniversary of the couple's first date.

She then told fans that she likely would not tie the knot in 2020 due to budgetary restraints, combined with the necessary restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, however?

Just look at the photograph above.

"What? I guess this is really happening. I’m over the moon with love for Chris and I. Here’s to an exciting 2021 - full of Faith Love Hope. Merry Christmas," wrote the mother of four as a caption to this VERY intriguing picture.

It features Amy outside of a store that seemingly sells wedding gowns.

Roloff added the following hashtags to this post:

#itshappening #2021wedding #storyofamyrandchrism #fulloflove #blessed #thankful #prayingforus.

Pretty much sums it up, doesn't it?

Marek popped the life-altering question to the TLLC personality in September of 2019, just one day after she celebrated her 55th birthday.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” Amy told People Magazine at the time, revealing it was a huge shock to see him get down on one knee at dinner.

“I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Marek, who mostly shies away from the spotlight, spoke to this publication at the time as well.

“I was very nervous!” the groom-to-be told the famous outlet. “It had to be a heart-shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

Amy, of course, finalized her divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff in April of 2016 following 27 years of marriage.

The former spouses share four kids together, Jeremy and Zach, both 30; Molly, 27; and Jacob, 23.

Matt is now in a dating Caryn Chandler, and may have cheated on Amy with the forrmer Roloff Farms manager.

Despite this rumor/scandal, the exes remain very amicable and continue to star opposite each other on Little People, Big World.

Just a few days, meanwhile, Marek sold his home and moved in with Amy.

As Roloff noted in her hashtag-filled caption, it's really happening, folks.

Just recently, the Michigan native posted photos from the first Christmas she celebrated in her new house with her fiance.

“New memories and adventure together,” Amy gushed about their major milestone as a couple.