Amy Roloff to Fans: Look How Chris Saved Christmas!!

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and fiance Chris Marek aren't just sharing their lives -- they're sharing their home.

And this year, Chris is going all out to help Amy have the picture-perfect Christmas decorations of her dreams.

Amy Roloff has taken to Instagram to show off her home's decorations ... and her man.

"And the Christmas season has arrived in full glory upon my house," she writes in the captions.

Beside the array of seven photos, all visible below, Amy gushes: "I couldn’t be happier."

"The house is decorated and the lights are up," Amy announces.

"Christmas - filled with so much Love Hope Joy..." she expresses.

Two of the photos, in particular, show Chris rising to the occassion -- literally, ascending an aluminum ladder.

"I love this man," Amy raves in reference to her fiance.

She writes: "Chris is so willing to help out and tackle all projects."

In this case, that means getting seasonal and festive.

Amy notes that Chris has done many things to help "including climbing ladders to put up the Christmas lights."

Disabled people can accomplish many things, defying countless expectations and preconceived notions.

But when you're a man of average height engaged to a grandmother of Amy's stature, it probably makes more sense to volunteer to do the ladder-climbing and light-hanging.

The other photos show her indoor decorating choices, most of which were likely done by Amy's own hand.

"There’s just something about Christmas that puts joy in my heart and thankfulness," Amy raves.

"Now," she concludes, "it’s time to bake cookies."

Amy also includes a plethora of tags with her post.

"#christmastime #joytotheworld #nativity #christmaslights #bakingcookies," the tags begin.

The list of tags continues: "#jesusischristmas #storyofamyrandchrism #evergreen #christmascaroles"

Amy's sense of style for her seasonal decor fits her exactly, and we don't mean that in a shady manner at all.

She is a white Christian grandmother who just spent decades living on a farm, and has an estimated net worth of over $4 million.

Her choices for decorating her home are going to reflect that, and we wouldn't expect it any other way.

Individual members of the Christian faith may hold different opinions over what is the most significant holiday in their religious calendar.

Many would say Christmas, for both religious and secular sides of the holiday that has overtaken our culture for generations.

Even those who celebrate the purely secular side of this hegemonic holiday enjoy the gift-giving and often the emphasis on family and charity.

Chris and his relationship with Amy have been more than a little divisive among Amy's fans over the years.

Some are convinced that he is after either her money or her fame, or both.

Unfortunately, these fears seem to be rooted in ableist disbelief that a man of average height would be interested in Amy without an ulterior motive.

But people fall in love every day, and that includes able-bodied folks and members of the disabled community.

Seeing Chris helping Amy to decorate her home could certainly help thaw out some hearts.

'Tis the season for viewing others with charity, after all. Will her fans cut Chris some slack?