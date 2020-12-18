Amy Roloff Says Her "Heart is Heavy" in Wake of Son's Molestation Reveal

Amy Roloff is an especially reflective and sentimental mood this holiday season.

Unfortunately, it's for a tragic reason.

On Wednesday, Jacob Roloff posted a lengthy and revealing message on Instagram, telling followers that he was allegedly molested by a Little People, Big World producer named Chris Cardamone.

"It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and word," the 23-year old wrote to open this troubling reveal.

Jacob added that he hopes Cardamone is never allowed hear kids in the future, stating simply:

"I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again."

Roloff quit Little People, Big World in 2016, a few months after he says Cardamone sent him a text message.

He claimed at the time that he had to leave the show because it felt too phony and scripted.

Now, however, it's impossible not to wonder if there wasn't a whole lot more going on wiith Jacob back then.

"I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development," Jacob explained on Instagram, taking a broader look at this topic as follows:

"By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly.

"Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general."

In the wake of Roloff's admission, his family members have spoken out in support.

As a comment on her son's post, for example, Amy Roloff remarked:

"I love you forever and always Jacob. I'm proud of you. Now you don't have to feel alone and carry this around anymore.”

Now, on her Instagram Stories page, the mother of four has appeared to address the subject once again.

Without citing Jacob by name or specifically bringing up the scandal.

The family matriarch shared a beautiful snapshot of the outside of a Christmas-decorated home, with red-and-white lights adorning the roof and fence and lit-up candy canes on the lawn.

This is what she wrote as a caption:

A quite Christmas night. The ‘fire’ is burning. Christmas music is quietly playing and there’s no better time for me then right now to pray and reflect on all that is going on.

My heart is heavy and God is still always here.

It's pretty evident Amy was referring to her son here, you know?

Jacob added thisi week that he did not speak out sooner because "a child must process, and I needed silence and time."

He continued:

"This may also serve as a reminder that the experience of sexual assault, in all of its iterations, can happen to anyone at anytime and is a far more prevalent reality than our current social stigma allows us to talk about."

In a statement to People Magazine on Wednesday, TLC said:

"TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World.

"We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities.

"Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time."