Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff Reunite Amid Family Crisis

It's a photo we didn't expect to see.

However, given the very unfortunate circumstances surrounding the Roloffs right now, it's also a photo that perhaps makes some sense in the grand scheme of things.

This is the photo in question:

It was shared on Instagram on Monday by Matt Roloff -- and, as you can see, it features the family patriarch, his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, his ex-wife Amy and her fiancee, Chris Marek.

"It’s a good day ... When your x-wife’s fiancé takes over ...your dress up like Santa clause duties... but I’m sill anxious for 2020 to go away!" Matt wrote as a caption to this snapshot, adding the following hashtags:

#thankschris @carynchandler1 #chachamyrock #thisiaforthegrandkids #rolofffamilypullstogether #christmasisstillcomingnomatterwhat.

Why is this picture especially relevant?

First, because Amy and Matt are mostly cordial to each other, yes.

However, there's clearly some tension between the exes... all of which was on full display during this past season of Little People, Big World.

The main topic of ill will between the former spouses centered on Amy buying a new home -- after selling most of her farm property to Matt -- and moving off the farm.

She felt as if Matt was pressuring her to make a major life decision; while Matt felt like Amy simply wasn't being decisive enough.

It's therefore refreshing to see Amy and Matt put their differences aside.

For the sake of the holiday season? Perhaps.

But this also brings us the second reason why this picture is so relevant:

Jacob Roloff's allegation that he was molested by a producer on Little People, Big World.

It stands to strong reason that Jacob's parents would come together in the fake of such a tragic scandal.

"It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words," Jacob wrote last week on Instagram, coming right out and stating:

"As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for 'Little People Big World,' Chris Cardamone.

"I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again," Jacob continued.

He added that he first began thinking about going public when Cardamone texted him in November 2015, years after the alleged abuse.

Jacob quit Little People, Big World in the summer of 2016, saying back then that he couldn't handle how scripted and phony the show had become.

He was estranged from his loved ones for a bit, but made amends years ago and spends plenty of time these days with his nieces, nephews, siblings and parents.

For the most part, however, Jacob drives around the Pacific Northwest with his wife, Isabel, and their two dogs.

As for why Jacob went public now?

"I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development," he wrote.

"By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly.

"Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general."

Elsewhere in his statement, Jacob emphaized that only his perpetrator was to blame; not anyone in his family.

"This may also serve as a reminder that the experience of sexual assault, in all of its iterations, can happen to anyone at anytime and is a far more prevalent reality than our current social stigma allows us to talk about," Jacob added.

He also wrote that he did not speak out sooner because "a child must process, and I needed silence and time."

Bringing this all back to Amy and Matt?

Amy commented on her youngest son's post by writing:

“I love you forever and always Jacob. I'm proud of you. Now you don't have to feel alone and carry this around anymore.”

And Matt chimed in as follows: “Love you Jacob George Roloff … very proud!"