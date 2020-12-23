Amelia Hamlin Slams Haters: It's Not Weird That I'm Dating Scott Disick or That We're Looking at $50M Houses Together!

Well, it brings us no pleasure to deliver this gross news, but it looks like the rumors are true, and Scott Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin.

We've known for quite some time that these two are more than friends, but now it looks like they're more than friends-with-benefits, too.

In other words, they're actually dating, which is weird for a number of reasons.

For starters, there's the fact that Scott is 37, and Amelia is only 19.

On top of that, Amelia is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin.

That means she runs in the same social circle as the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Which means there's a very good chance that Scott has known Amelia since childhood.

There's nothing criminal about what Scott is doing, but as we said earlier, the whole thing is mighty gross.

Anyway, our hopes that this was just a brief fling were dashed this week by news that Scott and Amelia were spotted house-hunting together.

Fortunately, it doesn't look as though they're planning to move in together anytime soon.

You see, Disick has entered the field of house-flipping.

Or, as People magazine puts it Scott "is a known real estate connoisseur," who was looking "for his next buying opportunity"

The outlet reports that Scott and Amelia "toured at least three properties, all with asking prices over $65 million."

Pretty fun little Saturday, if you're obscenely wealthy!

Just to give you an idea of the caliber of crib they were inspecting, one property -- which was listed for $78 million -- boasted 30,000 square feet of living space and 10 bathrooms.

Very convenient if you have a large family, or if you're in the habit of inviting a dozen of your closest friends over to binge on Taco Bell.

Anyway, the backlash on social media was predictably swift and harsh, with lots of folks calling Scott a creep, pretty much just as we've done here today.

Apparently, this bothered Amelia immensely, and she made her feelings known with a moody Instagram post.

“ppl r extra weird and [judgmental] these days," she wrote.

"people can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. people grow. people learn to love themselves more and more."

Your guess is as good as ours with regard to what that means.

Frankly, it sounds like the sort of thing that 19-year-olds often post on social media.

Our hope is that Scott will read it, and it will really drive home the fact that he's doing some seriously questionable in dating someone nearly half his age.

But we doubt it -- it seems that to Scott, the only numbers that matter are zip codes and asking prices.