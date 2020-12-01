Alexis Sharkey, Instagram Influencer, Found Dead and Naked in Houston

Alexis Sharkey, a popular and influential member of Instagram with over 32,400 followers, was found dead in Houston on Saturday morning.

She was 26 yearrs old.

The tragic discoverry was made afterr Sharkey was scheduled to meet up with friends to watch movies on Saturday, yet never responded to phone calls or text messages, according to mother Stacey Clark Robinault, who spoke to local news station KHOU11.

Sharkey had not posted anything on social media for over 12 hours, either.

Robinault said that her daughter was last heard from on Friday evening.

Houston police, meanwhile, said Sharkey's nude corpse was found on the side of the road in West Houston, with authorities having opened up an investigation into what transpired.

While details regarding this fatality remain scarce, a friend spoke to a Texas ABC affiliate about Sharkey and said the 26-year old had noted certain fears to her a month ago ... during their trip to Marfa, Texas.

"She confided in me that night ... she's petrified," this source said. "This girl is scared for her life."

Robinault, meanwhile, echoed this sentiment when contacted by ABC13.

"I do believe she was murdered. Yes. From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut," she said.

Sharkey's pal, Tanya Ricardo, told KHOU11 Sharkey spent Thanksgiving at her house and last spoke with her around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Ricardo explained that it was rare for Sharkey not to respond quickly:

"She is attached to her phone. She is a social media queen. She is an influencer. She works from her phone."

Hence the concern when no one had heard from the influence all day on Saturday.

"Please share this post!!! My daughter, Alexis Sharkey, is missing!!" Robinault wrote on Facebook prior to the awful discovery.

"No one has heard from her for over 24 hours and the police are involved. She has lived in Houston Texas since January and that was where she was last seen.

"Please help us find her and bring her home safely!! We are so very desperate!!! Please share!!"

On Sunday night, Robinault shared another post, confirming that her daughter's body had been found.

"It’s with deeply broken hearts that Mike and I want to let you all know that Lexi’s body has been found," she wrote.

"We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family! Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!!

"We will miss you, Love!!!!"

Sharkey had moved in Houston in January with her husband, Tom Sharkey, who also expressed sorrow over her death yesterday, writing on Facebook that he is "lost" after losing Alexis, who he called "My one and only!"

The state of Sharkey's marriage to Tom, however, has now been called into question by friends and loved ones.

"Recently, she opened up to us about it and divorce was being filed," a friend told KHOU11, adding:

"She was a very private person. She didn’t share a lot about what was going on at home."

A vigil has been scheduled for December 3 at Houston's Buffalo Bayou Park for Sharkey and a GoFundMe campaign has been created to raise money for her memorial.

As of Monday night, $12,516 has been raised toward the campaign's $15,000 goal.

We send our condolences to all who knew and cared about Alexis Sharkey.

May she rest in peace.