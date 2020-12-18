90 Day Bares All Cast REVEALED! Will Feature Angela Deem and More!

We previously reported on 90 Day Fiance getting new spinoffs which will debut on a brand new streaming service.

The lineup of 90 Day: Bares All just leaked, including a boatload of stars -- the beloved ones and the polarizing ones.

Discovery+ may not have an original name and it's not an original concept ... but that's part of the point.

Time and time again, streaming services have outperformed previous projections on how well they would do, from DC Universe (now merged with HBO Max) to Disney+ and more.

Now, the Discovery network is shooting their shot to create more content and make old content easier to access, and TLC -- and 90 Day Fiance -- are part of the package.

One of the spinoffs, the one that we know the most about, is 90 Day: Bares All.

Despite its salacious (and even hypocritical, given why Larissa Lima was fired) title, it's not intended to be sexy in the slightest.

Instead, the whole idea is that they can show viewers things that they never saw before about past couples and stars.

We're not sure what there is on 90 Day Fiance that they can show on streaming that they couldn't show on TLC.

No one is watching these shows for the occassional bit of nudity that gets blurred out.

And no show premiering in 2021 is going to use the tagnline: Now With Swears! ... the the lack of a need to bleep anything isn't a selling point.

The idea is that, with host Shaun Robinson to guide us, we will all be treated to new, never-before-seen footage.

We will also get firsthand accounts, possibly from stars and certainly from others such as producer eyewitnesses, to things that happened off screen.

Now, thanks to a new report, we know the first run of 90 Day Fiance stars whose stories will be featured on this brand new show.

According to 90 Day Fiance blogger 90daythemelanatedway, the first episode of Bares All premieres the same day as Discovery+ on January 4.

On that day, we can expect to hear from Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina and from Tarik Myers and Hazel Cagalitan, both couples from 90 Day Fiance Season 8.

Brandon and Julia are one of the most eye-catching new couples this season, while Tarik and Hazel are already fan favorites, and have an interesting polyamory aspects to their storyline.

Angela Deem is also a familiar face -- and a polarizing one.

Though husband Michael Ilesanmi is not expected to participate directly in the premiere episode, we're sure that we'll hear a lot about him.

Meanwhile, fans are wondering if we'll see Angela's new, ultra-thin appearance.

One of the most talked-about couples from the entire year was Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira.

Though they finished their season of The Other Way on good terms, clearly a lot has changed since then.

There have been allegations of cheating, gaslighting, abuse, and more. It's unclear how much of this will be touched upon on Bares All.

That's just the season premiere on January 4, however.

On January 10, we will hear from Tarik Myers and Dean Hashim.

These fan-favorite Pillow Talk brothers had a falling out some time back. It will be interesting to hear how things are between them now.

Speaking of fan-favorites, David and Annie Toborowsky are beloved within the fandom, and regularly top lists of most cherished couples of all time.

Regularly appearing on Pillow Talk, they will also make an appearance on Bares All on January 10.

Fans are always happy to hear more from them.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are another of Season 8's most eye-catching new couples, as much for their drama as for Yara's beauty.

The two of them will be featured in some capacity on the January 10 episode.

Fans have been getting mixed signals about their status, including Jovi recently calling Yara a "bitch" on Instagram, so ... this could be informative.

Speaking of Season 8, on January 17, viewers of the Discovery+ series will see Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva.

This returning couple's endgame -- Natalie departing in tears and calling Mike a "monster" -- has already been spoiled by TLC.

The question is how do they get to that point ... and if there's some sort of post-tears reconciliation to shock us all.

Robert and Anny Springs are another familiar couple, one that has really grown on fans, especially after their season last year.

These two will also be featured on January 17.

They now share a child, of course, a milestone that fans rejoiced.

Also on Janury 17, we'll be hearing more about Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh. We will then hear from them again a week later, on the 24.

This couple is complicated in more ways than just their age gap, and have now appeared on both seasons of The Other Way.

Word is that we will hear never-before-revealed details of the frightening confrontation with Sumit's family that left Jenny shaken and clearly traumatized.

On January 24, Molly Hopkins will make an appearance.

She is known these days for her Pillow Talk appearances, as her marriage to Luis Mendez ended in a bitter divorce.

Whether we'll learn more about Luis' abrupt remarriage or if the focus will be all on Molly remains to be seen.

At this moment, Stephanie Davison has yet to even appear on Season 8, though she and her fiance Ryan are part of the cast.

They will also be appearing on the January 24 episode of Bares All.

Presumably, with this airing more than a month from now, fans will be more familiar with and invested in their relationship.

The January 24 episode will also feature Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi.

These two are an eye-catching couple, in part because they are so fond of wearing each other's faces on their clothing (and blankets, and credit cards).

What behind-the-scenes secrets will be revealed? We can only guess.

In the mean time, that premiere is weeks away.

We can all get to know the Season 8 stars a little better ... whether that's good or bad for how fans perceive them is mostly up to the editors.

Bares All is new territory so we have a lot to learn about the format. And fans still want to know what happened to The Other Way's Season 2 Tell All!