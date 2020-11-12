What Does Tori Roloff Do for a Living?

Earlier this year, we detailed approximately how much Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are worth.

The answer took some readers by surprise.

And the answer also prompted one common question from fans across the Internet:

What, exactly, does Tori Roloff do for a living?

Yes, we know she stars on Little People, Big World of course.

We know she's been a cast member ever since she started dating her now-husband and it doesn't sound as if she's gonna leave the series any time soon.

But is that all Tori does? Is it all she's ever done for an occupation?

Unbeknownst to many TLC viewers, Roloff graduated from Washington State University in 2013 -- with a degree in elementary education.

She then taught at Woodland Primary school until 2015.

From there, Tori worked as a kindergarten teacher in the Beaverton School District.

That is, until she started maternity leave for Jackson in April 2017, a few months ahead of giving birth to her first child.

"Bitter sweet day!!! It was my last day with my kinders and to say I'll miss them is an understatement," Tori captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of herself posing with students back then.

"I am so thankful to have had a group that was so easy and respectful.

"Saying goodbye to them was so hard, but I know we have such An amazing adventure ahead of us.

"Can't wait to take baby Roloff back to school to introduce him to the kids he's listened to the last 9 months!"

Tori planned on a return to teaching after taking a year off.

But it never materialized.

These days, Tori works as a professional photographer, earning a bit of money on the side to go along with the TLC salary she and Zach earn from appearing as main cast members on Little, People Big World.

We can't say for certain how much Tori makes as a photographer, but she does own a business called Tori Roloff Photography.

She appears to focus on maternity photos and family photos for her clients.

Tori welcomed daughter Lilah in November of 2019.

It sounds very much as if she and Zach will one day have a third kid, as well.

For the most part, therefore, Tori spends most of her time as a mother to these gorgeous children.

With the departure of Jacob, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff from Little People, Big World, though, her role on the aforementioned TLC program has only increased.

Business Insider estimates that Tori and Zach rake in about $35,000 per episode of the show... which really does add up when a series is on the air for over 20 seasons.

Add this to Tori's work as a photographer and Zach's work on Roloff farms/as a youth soccer coach, and the couple's net worth is estimated at $300,000.

Not to shabby, huh?