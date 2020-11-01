Tyler Cameron: Holy Crap! The Bachelorette is a Disaster!

Tyler Cameron knows what makes a successful season of The Bachelorette.

Having starred opposite Hannah Brown, Cameron was part of a run of episodes that included:

A lot of drama, a lot of sex and a twist of an ending, as Hannah selected Jed Wyatt as her fiance... only to dump him weeks later and even date Cameron, her runner-up, for a period of time.

Perhaps you didn't adore Brown.

But you can't really deny that her season gave viewers everything they could ask for.

Conversely... there's Clare Crawley.

The ongoing season of The Bachelorette has been universally considered painful and awkward, with The Bachelorette spoilers revealing ages ago that Crawley doesn't even last past episode four.

Speaking to E! News's Erin Lim for The Rundown and BingE! Club, Cameron offered up a candid assessment of what's been taking place.

"I don't know Clare as a person so I don't know who she is on or off camera, you know?" he said, trying to tread carefully at first.

"But I think ... she has what she wants, she knows what she wants. She's very decisive."

We assume Cameron is referring here to Clare falling immediately for Dale Moss on the show and, as a result, basically ignoring all other suitors.

Hence, why she's about to be replaced by Tayshia Adams for the remainder of Season 15.

Tyler, meanwhile, sort of has a connection to Crawley as the program's lead.

His good friend, Matt James, was scheduled to be a contestant across from Clare -- only for ABC to then name James as the next Bachelor.

This means, of course, that he has NOT been featured on The Bachelorette this fall.

And Cameron couldn't help but throw some shade at Crawley, or at least at the series, in response to this development.

"That boy dodged a bullet," he told E!.

"That boy is on his own. Just cause it's a mess. It's just a disaster. You know what I mean? It's nothing about Clare. It's a mess, you know?

"Just to be able to jump and skip and be the Bachelor, like who, I mean, of course, good for him, so I am very happy he's not there."

James likely feels the same way.

"I would have loved a showdown of Matt and Clare," Tyler added.

"They would have probably made that the first one-on-one date.

"They would have had to hash it out.

"Matt would have probably gotten kicked out and it would have been hilarious."

Will Cameron make an appearance on his close pal's season?

We can't say for certain. But we sure hope so!

Crawley, meanwhile, will say goodbye to The Bachelorette this coming Thursday. Yes, Thursday.

The Bachelorette returns for a special night on Thursday, November 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.