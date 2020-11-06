Trump 2024: Could the Donald Run (and Win) Again??

Well, if you're a Donald Trump supporter, the fat lady hasn't sung yet, but she's currently warming up backstage.

With Joe Biden leading in the hotly contested states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada, it looks increasingly as though the former vice president will reach the all-important mark of 270 electoral votes before the day is out.

Obviously, there will be recounts and lawsuits and nonsensical allegations of corruption for many months to come, and if 2020 has taught us anything, it's that there's no such thing as a sure thing.

But if you're the betting type?

The smart money is on Joe Biden being sworn in as the next President of the United States on January 20.

So what does that mean for the future of our country?

Well, it seems likely that a lot more civil unrest is headed our way, but that would be the case no matter who got elected.

It probably also means a lot of legislative gridlock, as Republicans have maintained control of the Senate and gained seats in the House.

And, of course, it means we'll be seeing a lot more of Jim Carrey on Saturday Night Live.

(We're sure Alec Baldwin is ambivalently preparing to retire his wig at the moment.)

Needless to say, there's a lot of divisiveness and uncertainty in our immediate future.

But hey - what do you say we double down on our anxiety and fast forward a few years to the election of 2024?

It's highly unlikely that Biden will run for a second term (again, that's if this year's current results stand), and the most likely nominee for the Dems in 2024 is, of course, presumed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

So who might be the front-runner for Republicans in this incumbent-less and (hopefully) pandemic-less election?

Obviously, it's much too soon to say, but this is the era of 24-hour news cycles and permanent campaigning.

So as those distant primaries draw nearer, you can be certain you'll hear the name Donald John Trump bandied about.

Yes, Trump will be 78 by then, but that's not much older than Biden is now.

And whether you love him, hate him, or really, really f--king hate him, there's no denying that Trump enjoys the sort of populist appeal that comes along about once in a generation.

Regardless of what happens between now and Inauguration Day, Trump is unlikely to simply disappear, as so many wish he would.

His infamously Day-Glo visage might not be as ubiquitous as it is now, but you can be certain that Trump will remain a key figure in both the GOP and the news media landscape.

And unless his diet of Big Macs and rage finally catches up with him, the Donald seems likely throw his hat in the ring for the 2024 primaries.

If Trump failed to secure the Republican nomination, we wouldn't be the least bit surprised to see him run as a third party candidate.

(Remember the GOP kowtowed to Trump -- he's never shown much reciprocal loyalty to the party.)

Again, it's far too soon to make any sort of credible prediction about what the 2024 elections might look like, but you can be certain that if Trump is physically able to involve himself, he will.

And just as he is now, he'll likely be a nightmare opponent for the Dem nominee.

Yes, it looks more and more as though Trump will lose this election, but it's important to bear in mind that he started a movement.

With the number of votes he received, he would have cruised to victory in any previous presidential election in US history.

He worked his tail off in the final three weeks of this race and his supporters moved mountains to make this a nail-biter.

That means that even if the '24 GOP candidate isn't Trump himself, it's likely to be someone who molded themselves in the Donald's image.

Already, pundits are theorizing about the possibility of someone like Donald Trump Jr. making a play for the White House.

So even if Dems emerge victorious in 2020, we're likely to be seeing a lot more of the entire Trump clan - including Ivanka, Eric, and Fake Melania (we kid!) - in the years to come.