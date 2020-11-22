Tristan Thompson Flees for Boston; What Will This Mean for Khloe?!?

So much for Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian settling down together, huh?

Amid reports that Tristan and Khloe were once again hot and heavy with each other, we can now reform that Thompson is headed someplace very cold.

Meaning what, exactly?

On Saturday, the power forward's agent confirmed to various outlets that Tristan has signed a two-year contract with the Boston Celtics.

It wiill pay hiim $19 million per year, which is an impressiive haul -- but it will also mean the father of two will be working on the opposite end of the country from his girlfriend.

Tristan has played the entirety of his nine-year career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning an NBA title in 2016 with the franchise.

He can still live part-time in Los Angeles with Khloe and their daughter, True, of course, and he can live their full-time during the offseason.

But still.

For a couple dealing with the fallout from brand new cheating allegations against Thompson, this change of teams presents yet another obstacle.

How will Kardashian be able to monitor her man across an entire nation?

In different time zones?

Boston is a city full of colleges and universites and young women who may throw themselves at Tristan, too.

Sadly, we've seen how he's responded to such advances in the past.

Celtics fans -- whose team needed a rebounding and defensive presence in the paint -- reacted to the sports news on Twitter, with one Beantown native tweeting that she was “looking forward to seeing @KhloeKardashian around my city.”

“Welcome to the Celtics,” another person wrote on social media.

“So excited to have Tristan play for the Celtics!” another follower wrote to Kardashian. “Hope to see you at the games Welcome!!!”

Thompson and Khloe seemingly got back together this summer after splitting in early 2019 because Thompson was caught kissing Jordyn Woods.

That swapping of spit followed Thompson also cheating on Khloe back when she was extremely pregnant with their daughter the year before.

The guy can keep even quick point guards away from the basket when he switches on defense... yet can't seem to keep himself from sleeping around.

Lord knows how Khloe keeps going back to him over and over and over again.

An Us Weekly source recently said that Tristan “has been really good to her recently,” but “Khloe has been warned by everyone that if he even looks at another girl, that’s the last straw.”

She seems to be aware that Thompson is on thin ice.

Here's the thing, though:

Boston is notorious for snow and ice.

Will Tristan slip and fall once again?