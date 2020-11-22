Tristan Thompson Flees for Boston; What Will This Mean for Khloe?!?

by at .

So much for Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian settling down together, huh?

So much for the pair living happily ever together in Los Angeles.

Tristan Thompson as a Cavs Player

Amid reports that Tristan and Khloe were once again hot and heavy with each other, we can now reform that Thompson is headed someplace very cold.

Meaning what, exactly?

On Saturday, the power forward's agent confirmed to various outlets that Tristan has signed a two-year contract with the Boston Celtics.

It wiill pay hiim $19 million per year, which is an impressiive haul -- but it will also mean the father of two will be working on the opposite end of the country from his girlfriend.

Tribute to Khloe

Tristan has played the entirety of his nine-year career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning an NBA title in 2016 with the franchise.

He can still live part-time in Los Angeles with Khloe and their daughter, True, of course, and he can live their full-time during the offseason.

But still.

For a couple dealing with the fallout from brand new cheating allegations against Thompson, this change of teams presents yet another obstacle.

Khloe and Tristan's Thanksgiving

How will Kardashian be able to monitor her man across an entire nation?

In different time zones?

Boston is a city full of colleges and universites and young women who may throw themselves at Tristan, too.

Sadly, we've seen how he's responded to such advances in the past.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Halloween

Celtics fans -- whose team needed a rebounding and defensive presence in the paint -- reacted to the sports news on Twitter, with one Beantown native tweeting that she was “looking forward to seeing @KhloeKardashian around my city.”

“Welcome to the Celtics,” another person wrote on social media.

“So excited to have Tristan play for the Celtics!” another follower wrote to Kardashian. “Hope to see you at the games Welcome!!!”

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, Face-Licking Photo

Thompson and Khloe seemingly got back together this summer after splitting in early 2019 because Thompson was caught kissing Jordyn Woods.

That swapping of spit followed Thompson also cheating on Khloe back when she was extremely pregnant with their daughter the year before.

The guy can keep even quick point guards away from the basket when he switches on defense... yet can't seem to keep himself from sleeping around.

Lord knows how Khloe keeps going back to him over and over and over again.

New Cavs Photo

An Us Weekly source recently said that Tristan “has been really good to her recently,” but “Khloe has been warned by everyone that if he even looks at another girl, that’s the last straw.”

She seems to be aware that Thompson is on thin ice

Here's the thing, though:

Boston is notorious for snow and ice.

Will Tristan slip and fall once again?

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Photos

Tristan Thompson as a Cavs Player
Khloe and Tristan at Kim's Birthday
Khloe and Tristan Pack on the PDA
Tristan Thompson Faces His Past
Tristan Thompson on Season 19
Tristan Thompson on KUWTK

Tristan Thompson Videos

Tristan Thompson Showers Khloe Kardashian with Flowers: Forget About Larsa!
Tristan Thompson Showers Khloe Kardashian with Flowers: Forget About Larsa!
Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Move in to My House!
Tristan Thompson to Khloe Kardashian: Move in to My House!
Khloe Kardashian: I LOVE Co-Parenting with Tristan! He's a Great Dad!
Khloe Kardashian: I LOVE Co-Parenting with Tristan! He's a Great Dad!