Tori Spelling: Did She Confirm Her Separation From Dean McDermott ... With a Christmas Card?!

Well, it's that time of year again.

Celebrities are posting photos of their Christmas cards on social media, and the rest of us can do nothing but marvel at how flawless their families are and laugh at their Covid puns and the fact that they're all wearing masks, or whatever.

Of course, not all celebrity families are created equal.

Some of them have real-world, normal people problems like how to pay the mortgage and keep food on the table.

This is the category in which you'll find Tori Spelling, her husband Dean McDermott, and their 47 kids.

Okay, so Tori and Dean really only have five kids, but with the mountain of debt they're under, you'd think the couple has a few dozen mouths to feed.

Tori has been sued by creditors several times in recent years, and insiders say her financial situation is getting more desperate by the day.

To make matters worse, rumors about turmoil within Tori's marriage to Dean McDermott continue to circulate.

And her 2020 Christmas card is unlikely to put those rumors to rest.

"In our family the holidays officially kick off when we make our holiday card," Tori captioned the photo of her card, which she posted to Instagram over the holiday weekend.

"Once again, @SimplytoImpress delivered in the most beautiful and creative way!"

At first glance, Dean's absence from the photo and the words "good riddance" create quite an impression.

On closer inspection, however, we see that Tori is happily kicking 2021 to the curb, and Dean is represented by a framed photo-within-the-photo.

"Although Dean is away for work, we did our best to incorporate him," Tori explained in the caption.

From there, she continued her pitch for the company that made her Christmas card.

"I love their products and their fast delivery," she wrote.

"Thanks, Simply to Impress, for reminding us that no matter what, we’re always together."

Like we said, this woman needs to rake in the bucks any way she can.

"Definitely thought you were saying 'good riddance' to Dean and this was a divorce announcement," one fan commented.

"I thought it was good riddance Dean," another wrote.

"Omg I thought this was saying good riddance to Dean. I thought, dang what a harsh Christmas card," a third chimed in.

Back in 2015, Dean famously cheated on Tori with a woman named Emily Goodhand, and the affair played a major role in several of the couple's short-lived reality TV projects.

In a recent interview, Tori spoke about the difficulties of discussing her rocky marriage with her children.

"My kids have not seen clips, but they've seen something out there online and my daughter saw something," she said.

"It really upset her, and she said, 'Daddy I saw something online that said you cheated on Mommy."

Well, we can certainly see why that would be upsetting for a kid.

And now, it seems Tori is distressed over the fact that Dean has once again been left the country for work.

Yes, it seems Dean still gets acting gigs, and his family could certainly use the cash.

So when McDermott was cast in a female-centric Canadian cop series titled -- we kid you not -- Lady Dicks, he no choice but to set out for the Great White North.

"Dean's new acting gig is a new police series and he has to spend six months away shooting in Toronto," a source tells The Sun,

"When Tori got the news Dean had got an acting role she was proud of him and also thrilled that he would contribute to the family income," the insider added.

"But in the back of her mind she couldn't help get that feeling she tries so hard to suppress, the fear he would meet another woman.

"Tori has always worried about infidelity and now that Dean has left to work outside the US she is living in fear he might just cheat again," the source concluded.

Considering the last time Dean cheated, it occurred while he was away on an acting job in Canada, we can see why Tori might be more than a little concerned.

But hey, at least Dean got to be in one last family Christmas card!