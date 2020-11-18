Thomas Ravenel BLASTS Southern Charm: Stop Mentioning Me, Losers!

Failed politician and disgraced former reality star Thomas Ravenel had a nasty surprise for Kathryn Dennis.

Because his deceit aired on Southern Charm, he of course took to social media to complain and bash the show that made him famous.

On Monday, November 16, Thomas responded to being mentioned on Southern Charm in a now-deleted tweet.

“Is the show THAT BORING WITHOUT ME,” he began in his usual raging a-hole tone.

Thomas continued: “Please move on [and] leave me the hell alone."

"I’m sorry your cast is that weak," Thomas spat on Twitter.

He added: "I'm gone."

"Live with it!!” Thomas demanded in the tweet. Ugh.

“I just let them film a little segment with the kids," Thomas said to Us Weekly after his shocking cameo in the season premiere.

He emphasized at the time that he only did it "as a favor to Kathryn."

“I wasn’t paid,' Thomas added.

"At the time," the notorious criminal and absolute scumbag explained, "she was staying at my house in the guest room."

He said that Kathryn was staying with him because they share two children and "because her house was being painted."

"And," Thomas elaborated, during that time her house "was unsafe for her and the kids.”

Thomas admitted that he hadn't expected Bravo to actually use the footage.

But just before Halloween, he sent chills down the spines of viewers by appearing in the season premiere.

Two weeks after that season premiere, Thomas came up again ... when Kathryn confirmed that he'd knocked up another woman.

It wasn't just that her kids were about to have a half-sibling. It's that 6-7 months into the pregnancy, he hadn't bothered to tell her.

“I cannot believe I’ve been living in the house with this man," Kathryn fumed.

She was astounted to have trusted someone "who has been hiding a secret that he has a child on the way."

Alarmingly, Kathryn admitted that she had contemplated reconciling with the notorious scumbag.

She said: “Meanwhile I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe if we got back together, this is what it would be like.’"

"My family, a piece of it was taken away," Kathryn complained. "It’s no longer the Ravenels.”

Shep Rose spoke about how stunned he was by Thomas' cameo on the premiere.

“For as much shouting and hollering negatively about the show … that just pisses me off, honestly,” he admitted.

“It’s not anybody on the show’s fault," Shep added, "anything bad that might’ve happened with him."

"And also, he really enjoyed it when he was on it," Shep reasoned.

"I mean, let’s be real honest here," he continued. "He loved whatever fame and notoriety."

"He had a lot of fun with it," Shep said, "so don’t cry over what you perceive as spilled milk, you know, because it was a lot of fun.”

Craig Conover also weighed in at that time.

He confessed that his “jaw hit the floor” upon learning that Kathryn, even temporarily, was shacking up with her villainous baby daddy.

“To find out that he filmed is incredible," Craig added.

"I mean, some people will say, like, we shouldn’t give them a platform or show it," Craig correctly acknoweldged.

"[but] it’s not a positive for Thomas that he filmed at all," he added. "So, anyone worried that we’re helping him by filming him, it’s not accurate,”

“I mean, for him to go on Twitter all the time and blast the show and then film? It’s just incredible," Craig remarked.