Duggars Getting Trolled All Over the Place by Joe Biden Voters Right Now

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar aren't having a great couple weeks.

First, daughter Jill gave an in-depth interview to People Magazine in which she hurled her parents under the bus, alleging they stole money from her and controlled her life to an abnormal and unhealthy extent.

And then... Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential election.*

(*Yes, we know what Trump and many other Republicans are saying on social media these days. They're lying. Joe Biden will be sworn in as President on Janury 20, 2021.)

With Jill and Jana possibly feuding over the current President, the official Duggar Family Instagram account celebrated the arrival of autumn two days ago by sharing the following photo and including with it a caption that reads:

Happy Fall Y’all! November is National Gratitude Month!

What are you grateful for today?

What are approximately 76 million Americans grateful for these days?

A bunch of them were more than happy to tell the Duggars!

"For my Savior Jesus Christ & that Trump will be out of office come January! Amen!" one person replied, while another added:

"Biden & Harris. Thank god normal decency has been restored to America’s soul."

These two individuals weren't alone, either.

"Biden and Harris replacing Trump and Pence! America is back..." answered a third social media when asked to come up with something for which to be thankful.

And then there was this:

"That the USA voted for Biden and Harris. The world thanks you!"

The Duggars, of course, do not believe in birth control or LGBTQ rights.

We can't say for certain, but we're pretty confident in saying that nearly every member of this famous family cast a vote for Donald Trump.

Heck, Anna Duggar was willing to join a prayer group in order to ask God to help Trump win the election.

She also seems to buy into the baseless conspiracy about "Big Tech" coordinating to defeat the Commander-in-Chief, as evidenced by this very weird and troubling video:

During the 2020 election, Jim Bob and Michelle's son, Jed, ran for Arkansas state house of representatives -- but lost to Democrat incumbent Megan Godfrey.

The family supported their sibling very strongly, even revealing they were voting for Trump when Jana shared a video of her younger brother James' "lawn art."

The 19-year old had used a weed eater to cut "TRUMP 2020" into the grass in front of the Duggars' home in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Jill, however?

She is now following Joe Biden on Twitter and she wrote the following last week as a message alongside the photo above:

Rain or shine, we’ll vote! Voting is a privilege & lets your voice be heard!

I've tried to get better at doing my research too!

It can seem daunting at first, but looking up your sample ballot and then the local candidates, issues & amendments & all is super important too!

And don’t forget about the local elected independent/bipartisan positions like judges, prosecutors, etc. that might be on your ballot and affect so much.

Does this mean Jill voted for Biden?

Not necessarily.

But encouraging folks to vote? Saying she did research into specific positions?

Sure sounds like a Democrat to us!