The Bachelorette Spoilers: We Know Who Tayshia Adams Picks!

Tayshia Adams is about to take over as The Bachelorette.

No, this isn't a spoiler.

We've known about this switcheroo for months, ever since it leaked out that Clare Crawley had fallen so hard for one of her suitors that she agreed to leave the show several weeks before the finale.

We also now know this development will officially go down on Thursday, November 5.

ABC isn't even trying to hide it any longer; one of its top entertainment executives has explained in detail just why Crawley had to go.

So that's it for Clare. We wish her the best of luck, we think maybe she has gotten a raw deal and we're not sure why the network seemingly had it out for her from the start.

But Crawley's story is over.

The story of Tayshia Adams, however, is only just about to begin.

Having been isolated on The Bachelorette set in California for many weeks now, Adams has said nothing at all to the public about her stint as the franchise lead.

But we don't need to hear from Adams herself to reveal the biggest spoiler of them all.

That's what Reality Steve is for!

According to this series expert, Brendan Morais becomes a front-runner for Tayshia's heart.

HOWEVER, writes Reality Steve:

Brendan leaves the show on his own. His family was the only one that didn’t show up for hometown dates.

As I reported a few weeks ago, Brendan’s divorce was finalized just over a year ago, and apparently that played a big role in why he left. Guess he just wasn’t ready to jump into another relationship.

We previously reported that Brendan -- along with Ivan, Zac C. and Ben Smith -- advanced to Adams' final four.

It's unclear whether Morais ends up in third place or fourth place, but this much has been confirmed: Ben and Zac C. are Tayshia's final two contestants.

As for which takes home the final rose?

And as for whether or not this individual is currently planning his marriage to Adams?

Cue the drumroll, prepare yourself and scroll down.

Because the answer is...

... ZAC C!

He is not, however, engaged to Adams, Reality Steve alleges, partly because she was the most smitten with Brendan.

Once Brendan left the show, Tayshia was rather "distraught," but she went with Zac because he had been so open with her about his strong feelings.

What do we know about this lucky fella?

"Zac C. is all about taking advantage of every day because tomorrow is never promised," reads his official Bachelorette biography.

"After putting his party days behind him and becoming sober himself, Zac C. started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab, which has become his life's purpose.

"Zac C. has never been in a better place, and now, he wants to continue building his amazing life."

Wow, huh? Strong selection, Tayshia!

Continues the bio:

Zac C. says he is a sucker for good style and loves a woman with curves.

Toughness and confidence are incredibly sexy to him, and finding a woman whose entire life isn't wrapped up in their relationship is key.

He loves Philadelphia sports and dreams of sharing a Philly Cheesesteak with his future wife while watching the Eagles win a Super Bowl.

Above all, Zac C. knows that life is short and he plans to make the most of it, no matter what obstacles are thrown his way.

We're not done, either.

ABC also lists the following about Tayshia's alleged potential husband:

He is a proud sneakerhead.

He prefers to keep it old school and gets his news from reading the morning paper.

His dream is travel to Italy and eat his way through the country.

He loves desserts, but if there is fruit on the plate, he's not eating it.

Will Zac and Tayshia live happily ever after?

Not even Steve can say that for sure. But he sounds like an outstanding catch!