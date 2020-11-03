Teen Mom OG Star Test Positive for Covid, Production Shuts Down

The Teen Mom OG bubble has been popped.

According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, a main cast member on this long-running franchise recently tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, production has been shut down for at least 14 days.

“No one associated with [that cast member] can film for two weeks, including their family,” an insider tells The Ashley, refusing to identify the patient out of privacy concerns.

“Luckily, the cast member is showing no symptoms and is feeling fine,” the source added.

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Mackenzie McKee, Amber Portwood and Cheyenne Floyd.

The four young women, along with all necessary crew members, had been trying to film new episodes on an isolated set, in a quaratine-type of situation...

... alas, as we've continually learned, one can contract the coronavirus even if one takes all recommended precautions.

Producers and crew members were asked to quarantine for several days prior to arriving -- and required to live near to the cast member they were tasked with shooting.

These employees were not allowed to go home, leave or have visitors while they’re in the filming bubble.

Pretty impressive sacrifice, huh?

“Each cast member, family member, crew member and producer is required to test for COVID three times a week,” The Ashley reports.

“[The cast member] got a positive test result from one of those tests.

"It’s not known if [that cast member’s] family will also test positive eventually.”

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that the four lead stars were being forced to film against their will amid this ongoing pandemic.

MTV had been waiting to see how shooting went before announcing a Teen Mom OG return date.

With this surprising diagnosis, the network will lose a decent chunk of money -- and the future of the show will be called into even further question.

“There is a full crew there quarantining and living in this bubble so that they can safely film the girls and their families, and now they just have to sit there for two weeks and be away from their families longer," writes The Ashley.

"The crew goes into lockdown because they were exposed, too, so they literally can’t leave their housing except for the purpose of getting absolutely essential items.

"They do have the opportunity to opt out of staying past the day they were originally supposed to leave, though.”

COVID-19 cases, of course, are surging around the county.

Over 225,000 Americans have died from the virus and millions of other have been diagnosed as positive.

Most scripted shows on broadcast television were forced to delay production until it was deemed safe to shoot, and a handful of these same programs still do not have a premiere date.

At this time, we simply wish everyone associated with Teen Mom OG well.

Stay safe out there, readers.