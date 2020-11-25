Tayshia Adams Tells Off Her Men on The Bachelorette: Grow Up, Fellas!

Tayshia Adams is partly known for her beautiful body and face.

But the focus on this week's episode of The Bachelorette was on another body part of the show's lead star:

Her foot, and how she put it down. Hard.

Before we get to her speech, however, we'll start with a group date on which the suitors were asked to write and perform and original song for Adams.

Blake played a lute and accordion... Bennett rapped... Demar hurled shade at John Paul Jones ... and Riley did more of a spoken word type of thing.

In the end, Ivan won Tayshia's affections -- and a one-on-one date for his creativity -- with a thoughtful rap.

During this date, Tayshia and Ivan played a game of "the floor is lava" in her suite, jumping around the furniture like young kids to avoid touching the ground.

Then they ordered room service and connected over each being both mixed race and the older siblings in their families.

Ivan also opened way up, talking to Tayshia about his younger brother falling into drugs and alcohol -- and ending up behind bars for four years.

"That killed me on the inside," Ivan said. "The thing that made it harder was right before he went to jail, he had a girlfriend and he just had a kid."

Ivan added that he feels like a "second dad" to this child.

He also got emotional up when the conversation turned to to police brutality, along with George Floyd's death in May, which sparked protests around the globe against systematic racism and police brutality.

When Ivan asked Tayshia how this year's political and cultural events have affected her, she began to cry.

This, overall, was one of the more candid and profound discussions we've seen in years on The Bachelorette or The Bachelor.

"Being in Orange County surrounded by a lot of people that don't look like me, being the only person that looks like me, I'm realizing that I've been trying so hard my whole life to blend in because I knew I was different," Tayshia said.

"I just remember hearing people yelling 'Black Lives Matter' and I don't know why I'm even crying -- it's just a lot."

She continued:

"This conversation is hitting me more than I even thought.

"But, like, I didn't really want to cry about it or open up about it.

"Hearing people yelling 'Black Lives Matter,' it hit me more than I realized, just because those are people in my backyard that I've been trying to prove for so long that I'm the same as them."

Both Ivan (who earned a rose) and Tayshia later acknowledged the depth of their bond, ending the evening by viewing a slideshow of childhood photos of Tayshia.

Cut to the next group date...

It featured Zac, Kenny, Demar, Bennett, Riley and Blake joining Adams and fellow Bachelor franchise stars Becca Kufrin and Sydney Lotuaco for a game of Truth or Dare.

The guys to chug smoothies made from cow intestines, chicken feet and buffalo testicles... perform a fake orgasm over the hotel speakers... and ask Chris Harrison to autograph their rear ends.

For their truths, the contestants were asked to speak on past relationship failures.

Tayshia and Zac eventually talked and smooched in the hot tub, earning him the group date rose.

"I heard you loud and clear tonight, and I just want to say that I really enjoyed looking at the stars and talking about life," Adams told him.

Later, Ben tracked down Tayshia to apologize for not talking to her on last week's episode after his wrestling match.

"My guard is also weirdly up," he confessed.

"I was terrified walking over here. I don't want to be anywhere else but I was still terrified walking over here. I didn't know what I was doing. This is a common flaw for my species. You got your point across."

"I will forgive you, because I can tell that you really mean it," Tayshia replied.

Cut to the rose ceremony...

Well, first, cut to Noah addressing how he crashed last week's group date and was given a rose by Adams despite breaking the rules and how the guys were giving him flak for it.

"What I wanted that day when I gave it to you was for someone to fight for me," Tayshia told Noah.

"And you were just supposed to be a spectator. It was a bold move and I really appreciated it.

"And I feel like that conversation we had that evening really solidified it for me. If people have a problem with that, all I can say is it's most likely jealousy."

Tayshia then spoke to the group:

"If you guys think that I'm trying to just start drama in the house for no reason because I simply have a connection with some people, y'all need to grow up.

"I'm a grown woman and I can make decisions based off of what I want to do, and if you're going to be questioning me, I'll gladly walk you outside.

"K?"

Where did that come from?!?

Noah explained to his fellow men that he had talked to Adams about last week's controversial move, which didn't sit well with, basically, any of them.

"Can you imagine having an argument with a 14-year-old? That's how I feel right now," Bennett said to Noah.

"There is zero percent chance that you end up with Tayshia. Everyone here knows it. She will know it very soon. I'm sorry to be the one who tells you the truth.

"You owe all of these gentlemen and her an apology. And if you don’t realize that, you don't belong here."

At the rose ceremony, meanwhile, Tayshia decided to send home Chasen, Joe, Jordan and Kenny.

And Noah, for his part, remained undaunted.

"I don't want to be the villain of this, but I'm not changing," he told the cameras. "If anything, I'm going to take it up a notch."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.