Scott Disick: Yeah, I Have a Teen Girlfriend, But I Still Miss Kourtney's Boobs

Scott Disick is a tough guy to figure out.

A few years ago, he seemed to be partying his way into an early grave as friends and family pleaded with him to get sober.

These days, the father of three seems to have put the plug in the jug and thrown the stash in the trash, and he's now devoting most of his time and energy to a different vice -- very young models.

Shortly after his most recent breakup with Kourtney Kardashian, Scott got involved with 18-year-old Sofia Richie.

To the surprise of ... well, just about everyone, the relationship lasted for three years, until Scott and Sofia broke up over the summer.

Never one to remain single for long, Scott was quick to move on.

These days, Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin.

It probably won't shock you to learn that Amelia's parents are rumored to be less than thrilled about the relationship.

And the latest update about Scott's wandering eye will probably leave them even less enthused.

Despite the fact that they've been well and truly separated since 2017, Scott and Kourtney still enjoy engaging in a bit of friendly online flirtation.

Some of that took place over the weekend, when Scott liked a series of sexy pics of Kourtney that were taken during a recent fitting.

It would be putting it mildly to say these are some revealing pics.

Okay, maybe they're not particularly racy by Kardashian standards, but if you were in Amelia's shoes -- if your new significant other were liking pics like this of their ex -- you probably wouldn't be overjoyed about it.

But you know who is overjoyed? The Kardashians.

Yes, according to a new report from Life & Style, the entire Kard clan is rooting for Scott and Kourtney to get back together.

It's a little strange, given all that he's put her through, but hey -- they're kind of a strange family.

“Friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” an insider recently told the tabloid.

“It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.”

Unfortunately for the rest of the family, it seems Kourtney is enjoying her current arrangement with Scott.

It appears that Kourtney and Scott are currently “focused on coparenting” their three kids, and their flirtation is mainly for the benefit of their Instagram followers.

“They have so much fun together and love to rile their fans up by posting pictures together and leaving comments on each other’s posts,” says the insider.

“Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him, and he depends on her for support.”

So Scott just likes to post flirty comments on his ex's pics and have her take of him?

We're sure his 19-year-old girlfriend will be completely understanding of that.