Scott Disick Packs on PDA With Amelia Hamlin, Nauseates Entire World

Last week, we reported on a distressing development involving a reality TV has-been with a very disturbing attraction to much younger women.

No, we're not talking about Trump's refusal to concede the election!

We're talking about the fact that Scott Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin!

In case you missed it, Amelia is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, and her husband, Mad Men actor Harry Hamlin.

She's also 19 years old, which makes it more than a little gross that 37-year-old Scott Disick is pursuing her romantically.

As you're probably aware, Scott recently broke up with Sofia Richie, who may have grown too old for him.

After all, she's legally able to buy a drink now.

Next thing you know, she'll be able to rent a car!

At first, the Scott and Amelia situation seemed too gross to be true.

Surely, Scott wouldn't move on with another teen daughter of another celeb.

And if he felt the need to do so, at least he would hide for a little while for the sake of his own reputation ... right?

Yeah, not so much.

It turns out Scott and Amelia are definitely dating, and they're not all shy about it.

In fact, TMZ has pics of the two of them at the beach together, Scott with his hands all over a bikini-clad Amelia.

If the situation surprises you, you can rest assured that you're not alone in that.

Lisa Rinna is very active on social media, and she basically lives for gossip.

So the fact that she's made no mention of her daughter becoming an overnight tabloid staple is a pretty sure sign that she's not exactly thrilled about.

Meanwhile, we assume Harry Hamlin is oiling his shotgun and quietly muttering to himself.

Yes, it's not every parents' dream for their teenage daughter to wind up with an unemployed father of three whose reputation for womanizing is topped only by his reputation for acting like kind of a douche all the time.

But at least there's an upside to all of this.

After all, there's a reason this nigh-middle-aged former reality star who's famously still hung-up on his ex is still irressistible to teenage Instagram models:

Dating Scott might not take you to the A-list, but it will take you the front page of TMZ, and sometimes, that's good enough.

Currently, Amelia sits at 693 thousand followers on Instagram.

That's certainly not too shabby, but those aren't professional model numbers, either.

For perspective, Sofia Richie has 6.5 million followers.

We're not saying Scott is guaranteed to lift Amelia to such heights, but she's already gone from nobody to tabloid headline material, and the relationship is only about a week old.

As for what Scott gets out of this deal ... well, we suppose that's obvious.

We'd spell it out for you, but that doesn't seem safe right now.

There's a very good chance that Harry Hamlin is armed and looking for any excuse to spring into action.