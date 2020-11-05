Sabrina Parr Calls Off Engagement to Lamar Odom, Says Dude Has Major Issues

Sabrina Parr has ended her engagement to Lamar Odom.

But it doesn't sound as if that statement tells the whole stoory.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday evening.

"This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children," she added.

Parr and Odom got engaged one year ago, following just three months of dating.

They also agreed at the time not to have sex until their wedding day.

To some folks out there, both of these facts raised some red flags.

Unfortunately, while Parr didn't delve into the details behind her decision to break up with Odom... she did hint that this decision about the future was based, at least partially, on Odom's past.

"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," she continued.

Parr addded that that she loves Lamar "dearly" -- but is "no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."

Sure sounds like Odom has fallen off the wagon, doesn't it?

The former NBA player has struggled with drug addiction in the past.

In October 2015, he overdosed on a foreign substance while hanging out with women at a brothel in Nevada.

Odom came very close to dying at the time.

In the five years since, Odom has appeared on Dancing with the Stars and attempted to turn his life around, but Parr's message here is causing us to wonder if he's run into a significant hiccup.

"I wish him all the best," Parr, who works as a personal traine, added.

She also her followers for prayers for "everyone involved."

Neither Odom nor anyone associated with the ex-reality star has commented on this split -- or on Parr's seemingly damning statement.

Just last month, Odom shared a supportive Instagram post, referred to Parr as his "baby doll."

"My Baby Doll looking Naturally Stunning @getuptoparr . She just dropped an incredible e-book called the Natural Body Guide on the steps to having the body that you choose," Odom wrote as the caption for a photo of the former couple working out.

"You see how through God and Hardwork you can achieve greatness," he added.

"Go cop that e-book, the link is in her bio to get it !!"

Odom, of course, was previously married to Khloé Kardashian. The stars exchanged vows in 2009... just one month after they met.

They proceeded to star on their very own reality series and, to this day, Khloe would likely admit that Odom is the love of her life.

However, Kardashian and Odom split after four years of marriage due to Odom’s struggles with addiction and infidelity.

Their divorce was finalized in 2016.