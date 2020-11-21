Ronnie Ortiz-Magro: I Am Done with Jen Harley! For Real This Time!

by at .

Based on his past, one has to take the following with a grain of salt the size of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's biceps.

But:

This long-time reality star says he's finally, truly, 100% for real this time... all done with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

Ronnie on Zoom

on Thursday's Jersey Shore Family Vacation season premiere, Ronnie admitted that he made a lot of bad decisions in his life... but has since started "to be a better person for myself and Ariana," referring to his two-year-old daughter.

To that end?

Ronnie has moved away from Las Vegas.

He's found a new place in Los Angeles.

Ronnie on Season 4

As for his past?

Specifically his past with Harley?

"In my mind I always thought I had to have a perfect family to have a relationship with my daughter. I came to the realization I can have a family just with Ariana," he explained.

"I think that turning point was when I realized me and her mother, we're done.

"I realized we're happier without each other than we are with each other."

Hug for Harley

The two certainly couldn't have been more miserable when they were together.

Both halves of this now-former couple were arrested on differrent occasions for alleged acts of domestic violence.

About a year ago, Ronnie held Harley at knifepoint, grabbed Ariana out of her arms and barrracaded himself inside of a rental home.

The police had to use a taser on him in order to take Ronnie into custody.

Jen Harley and Ron Ron

That was then, however.

Now?

The reality star said on the aforementioned premiere that can put all that "wasted energy" from his old relationship into his relationship with his daughter and to himself. "

I get to spend all this time with my daughter instead of giving her half of me," he said.

"Which I think is amazing."

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Smooch

Ronnie also dating someone named Saffire Matos.

And it's made him a brand new person!

“We’re so excited and so proud to see this version of Ronnie,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino previously told Us Weekly while promoting the new season of Jersey Shore.

“We call it ‘stable Ronnie.' It’s good to see a happy, funny Ronnie on TV because [he’s] tons of fun.”

Ronnie and Jen on the Beach

Vinny Guadagnino also spoke to Us Weekly and echoed what Sorrentino had to say about his longtime costar’s great mood these days.

“I’m happy [that] he’s happy," Guadagnino said.

"That man has definitely turned his life around. And that’s the biggest highlight of this next season is Ronnie was, like, present and there.

"That man showed up. … We’ve seen Ronnie go through a lot of struggles.”

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Ronnie Magro Biography

Sammi and Ronnie
Ronnie Magro stars on Jersey Shore on MTV. He is a muscle-bound hothead but a softie at heart. He's currently dating Sammi from the show.... More »
Full Name
Ronnie Magro

Ronnie Magro

Ronnie Magro Photos

Ronnie on Season 4
Ronnie on Zoom
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Rocks a Mask
Saffire Matos
Ronnie Magro as a Dad
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro... and Little Ariana

Ronnie Magro Videos

Jersey Shore Trailer: Is This It for the Family?
Jersey Shore Trailer: Is This It for the Family?
Chad Johnson to Ronnie Magro: Bro, Jen Harley is Lying! I Did NOT Get Her Drunk and Exploit Her!
Chad Johnson to Ronnie Magro: Bro, Jen Harley is Lying! I Did NOT Get Her Drunk and Exploit Her!
Jen Harley: Caught Giving Lap Dance to Bachelorette D-Bag Chad Johnson! [VIDEO]
Jen Harley: Caught Giving Lap Dance to Bachelorette D-Bag Chad Johnson! [VIDEO]