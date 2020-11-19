Prince William Is PISSED About The Crown Season 4: How Dare This Historical Drama Bring Up the Past!

If you're a fan of the Netflix series The Crown, you know that the show offers a warts-and-all portrayal of the British Royal Family and key figures -- such as the Queen herself -- are often depicted in an unflattering light.

That said, the show is far from a hit job or an attempt to needlessly smear the Windsors.

It's a refreshingly nuanced look at an antiquated institution, its place in the modern world, and the strain of carrying an entire nation's history on one's shoulders.

Generally, when the show delves into a conflict among the royals, the writers endeavor to explore and understand the motives of both parties.

Of course, battles over whether or not to televise Queen Elizabeth's coronation seem like quaint ancient history at this point.

In its fourth season, the show is exploring much more recent -- and much more controversial -- events, such as the early days of Prince Charles' troubled marriage to Princess Diana.

Come to think of it, "troubled," isn't quite the word.

Those of us with only vague recollections of the tabloid coverage from the late-80s and early-90s might recall the horrifying abuse allegations.

But according to the version of events depicted on The Crown, Charles' deplorable treatment of Diana began even before they tied the knot, when the 18-year-old commoner was forced to live alone in Buckingham Palace while the Prince of Wales was off gallivanting with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The emotional torment of these years is believed to have exacerbated Diana's eating disorder, which the show portrays in harrowing detail.

While The Crown delves into a number of significant events from this time period, it's perhaps not surprising that the battles between Charles and Di are receiving far more tabloid ink than Elizabeth's clash with Margaret Thatcher over economic sanctions in South Africa.

Not surprisingly, the storyline focusing on Charles and Diana's marriage has received mixed reactions from more traditional (read: stodgy) members of the British media, as well as from the royals themselves.

Of course, The Crown is up there with "politics" and "anything remotely controversial" on the long, long list of things the royals do not discuss publicly.

But naturally, the family's most jowly sycophant, Piers Morgan, claims to know exactly how the royals feel -- and he claims Prince William is downright "incandescent" with rage.

Morgan penned an essay for the Daily Mail about The Crown S4, and he claims to have spoken to a friend of William's who says their heir feels that his family has been "exploited" and "presented in a false, simplistic way to make money."

"In this case, it’s dragging up things that happened during very difficult times 25 or 30 years ago without a thought for anyone’s feelings," the insider says.

"That isn’t right or fair, particularly when so many of the things being depicted don’t represent the truth."

It's an odd comment, as the show goes to great lengths to be compassionate for even the most reviled figures of that era (yes, even Charles).

But it's easy to believe that William would have his knickers in a twist over The Crown, particularly as the beef Netflix feeds into his ongoing feud with Prince Harry.

Shortly after their arrival in America, Harry and Meghan Markle signed a deal with Netflix to produce original content for the streaming giant.

It's still unclear what sort of content the Sussexes will be producing, but it seems that as far as the royals are concerned it doesn't matter.

The Windsors were reportedly shocked that Harry and Meghan would strike a deal with the company responsible for The Crown, but apparently, the Duke and Duchess of SoCal have no interest in calling off the deal.

Hopefully, William isn't so disgusted with Netflix that he's refused to watch The Crown Season 4.

After all, the most recent episodes have some interesting things to say about royal sibling rivalries.