Porsha Williams: Out of the Hospital, Pissed About Pregnancy Rumors

Porsha Williams is feeling a lot better physically at the moment.

But she's feeling pretty darn awful from an emotional standpoint.

The long-time Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member recently spent time in the hospital for undisclosed reasons, finally getting released this past weekend and writing to her followers in response:

Thank you everyone for your well wishes. It’s good to finally be home from the hospital.

I Love, love my flowers from @workwincelebrate & ladies of #Bravochatroom @gizellebryant @beingbernz @kate_chastain Thank you! I’ll see you all next week God willing.

Biggest message I got from this week is to prioritize your health! You can’t just go and go. If you don’t God will sit you right in down and make you figure it out.

Road to recovery..

Simple enough, right?

No real cause for concern, it seems, and not much need for a follow-up, right?

Wrong, evidently.

"Thanking God for everyday" Porsha added on Instagram on November 16. "Thank you for the blessing seen and unseen, past and future."

From there, a well-meaning fan replied that she was keeping "you and your unborn baby in my prayers," which clearly took Porsha aback and prompted her to immediately set the record straight.

"Ma'am," she responded, clearly irritated. "I am not pregnant."

Williams might have been this annoyed by the above implication because she split from boyfriend Dennis McKinley just a month or so ago.

“Porsha and Dennis very quietly broke up awhile ago," an insider told Hollywood Life at the time, adding:

"They’ve been off and on for quite some time now, [but] they have a baby together, which is why they’re still trying."

Indeed, the former lovers share a daughter named Pilar Jhena McKinley.

She was born in March of 2019.

Porsha's health scare, meanwhile, comes as the Real Housewives of Atlanta continues to film a new season.

Or tries to, at least.

According to a source, the cast will include Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore ... but there's been a major hiccup:

Production has been halted for a minimum of two weeks due to a Covid-19 scare on set.

"As part of RHOA's regular testing protocol, it was confirmed an individual on the RHOA production tested positive for COVID-19," an insiider close to the series told E! News.

"The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing.

'Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."

To be clear, we can confirm that Williams did not test positive for the coronavirus.

Until new episodes begin airing, Porsha is asking her followers to make their health a priority.

Just don't go and make any assumptions about someone else's womb, okay?

Season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres December 6 at 8/7c on Bravo.

You can also binge past episodes of Real Housewives on Peacock now.