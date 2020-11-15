Paul Staehle: I Was NOT Fired from 90 Day Fiance, Okay?!?

Paul Staehle would like to set the record straight.

Whether or not he's telling the truth?

That's up to TLC viewers to decide.

The former 90 Day Fiance star and his wife, Karine, were allegedly banned from the series by producers this fall.

On Sunday, September 27, the host of the Season 5 Tell All special, Shaun Robinson, offered the vaguest of throwaway lines to explain why the polarizing couple wasn't present to, well... tell all.

"Unfortunately, Paul and Karine are not able to join us," Robinson said on air.

"But we do wish them the best and hope they’re doing well."

With so little information to go on, the assumption has been that producers told Paul and Karine to stay away while they worked on their marital issues and custody battle.

In late July, for example, Paul went live on Instagram to post a video of police visiting the home that he shared with his wife and their son, Pierre.

At one point this summer, both halves of the unpredictable couple had taken out restraining orders against the other.

However, they reconciled in October and Paul apologized for claiming Karine had tried to kill him.

That was nice.

As for where they stand now?

As for why they didn't appear on the Season 5 finale?

“We were not fired or reprimanded. We were given time to deal with our family matters privately," Paul wrote on Instagram on his Instagram Story on Saturday, November 14.

When, if ever, might we see them on TV again?

"Our payments and income was not affected," he continued.

"TLC and Sharp [Entertainment] have both been very considerate to our situation.

"We highly appreciate them giving us time to deal with our private matters off camera. We are hopeful and eager to possibly return in the future in a more positive time in our growing family’s lives.

"We will be posting some positive highlights on our social media and YouTube.”

Paul also went on to address any concern for Karine because she has not posted on her own Instagram page since June.

“Karine is refraining from social media because of the extreme negativity,” he said.

In this same statement, Paul told followers that the couple's second baby is due in February and also confirmed the husband and wife are currently living in Brazil with their 20-month-old son, Pierre.

He also acknowledged the pair's ongoing relationship drama.

And, as a result...

“We will probably no longer be filming,” he added.

Paul and Karine's often-ugly storyline was prominently featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5.

Because the shot during the time they were estranged, the couple did not participate in the three-part tell-all.

For the sake of their son and forthcoming baby, we really do they work things out... away from the cameras.