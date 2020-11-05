Paul Staehle and Karine Martins Celebrate 3 Year Anniversary: We're Somehow Still Together!

In mid-September, Paul Staehle and Karine Martins reconciled after their latest nasty breakup.

They went from divorced to back together ... and are now celebrating their anniversary.

Can you believe that Paul and Karine have been married for three years?

It feels like just yesterday, Paul was putting on a condom under his swimming trunks to avoid a very unlikely sounding by a candiru asu.

Now, they're married parents preparing to welcome their second child into the world.

On Tuesday, November 3, most of us had a lot more on our minds than 90 Day Fiance stars.

But while the fate of the world was (and remains) in the balance, Paul and Karine marked their marital milestone.

It was an anniversary that very few of us thought that they would be together to celebrate.

"Happy 3 Year Wedding Anniversary," Paul wrote on Instagram.

In a wild understatement, Paul added: "It's been one hell of a roller coaster ride."

If you've ever been on a roller coaster that breaks down or runs out of track multiple times but you keep getting back on it, then sure.

Paul's jarring age difference with Karine wouldn't have been a big deal if she hadn't been college aged when they first appeared on the show.

Meanwhile, Paul is only slightly younger than a fellow reality star, grandmother Mama June Shannon. That puts it into perspective.

He's also deeply weird, making bizarre decisions that do not make any sense to anyone but him.

We have all seen Paul's peculiar behavior and decision-making, from the aforementioned condom swimming to a more recent tour of a sewage facility.

He has also simply made unfathomable choices in his day-to-day life, like hanging garbage bags on windows when curtains are nearly as cheap.

Oh, and then there's his habit of running when he knows perfectly well that the cameras are rolling.

But it isn't Paul's perpetual clownishness that has caused Karine to leave him, what, twice in the space of the last year or so? (Or was it three times?)

She has accused Paul of twisted, controlling behavior, including keeping her from leaving the house, withholding documentation, and making unilateral decisions without consulting her.

Worse, her police report filed this summer accused him of sexual assault and of abuse.

During their split this summer, she obtained an emergency restraining order to keep Paul away from her and Pierre.

Paul retaliated against Karine by getting a restraining order of his own.

He accused his wife of having put broken glass into his food -- a deeply weird claim, but a serious one if true.

But Paul will be the first to tell you that it is not, in fact, true.

He has since recanted, explaining that he knows that he shouldn't have put that in the police report.

Curiously, he does insist that there was a broken glass incident, but says that it was the doing of ... Dairy Queen. We honestly don't know what to make of that.

But for better or for worse (it's the latter), this toxic couple is back together ... and celebrating their three-year anniversary.

It's hard to celebrate with them, because their alarming dynamic has fans worried -- about Karine, about Pierre, about Baby #2, and in a few cases, even about Paul.

Sometimes, people just don't belong together.