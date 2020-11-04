Olga Koshimbetova Reveals Frightening Mystery Ailment

90 Day Fiance alum Olga Koshimbetova was excited as she appears to be on the path to getting her Green Card.

This week, she revealed that she's suffering from a mystery ailment ... and shaded her ex, Steven Frend, in the process.

On Monday, November 2, Olga Koshimbetova took to her Instagram Stories to share a message.

"I have no idea what to do," she began.

"I woke up because of the pain in the left side of my back," Olga revealed.

"And," Olga feared, "100% it's a kidney, because I had problems going to the bathroom."

"Plus," she added, "I don't have insurance."

"I told Steven about the pain," Olga revealed, "but received no attention."

"So," Olga continued, "I'm laying and thinking to wait until the morning ... or call a Lyft and go now?"

"And," she added, "something is telling [me] that it will cost a lot of money since I don't have any insurance."

"At these moments," Olga concludes, "I wish I were in Russia."

That is alarming, especially because kidney issues -- if that is what is at work here -- can be serious or even life-threatening.

Fans could not help but notice that Olga was calling out her ex and co-parent for allegedly ignoring her pain.

Many sympathize with her plight. Hospital bills, which would be negligable or non-existent in most countries, can be life-ruining in the US.

On Wednesday, November 4, Olga took to Instagram once again to share an update.

"Guess who is the lucky one," she began sarcastically, a phrase that might have begun lucky me if spoken by a native English speaker.

"Yesterday," Olga revealed, "my left side began to hurt again, all night."

While many of us were unhappy and uncomfortable all night, most of us were experiencing election stress. The source of her pain was more physical.

"When Steven will come," Olga wrote, "we will go to the hospital again."

She concluded: "And I hope this time they can figure out what is wrong with me."

The next post that Olga shared was about applying for Medicaid.

She was asking her fans and followers for advice on the application -- a deliberately complicated and difficult process.

We wish Olga the best of luck, and would recommend that she consider a GoFundMe and/or doing Cameos to see if she can get the funds from 90 Day Fiance fans.

It is unclear how Olga's legal residency will impact her quest for healthcare.

For that matter, fans still have questions about the exact timing of things like her arrival in the US (late spring 2019) and her split from Steven (some time this year).

The answers may have a lot to do with how successful her upcoming Green Card interview will be.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans have asked, so we should briefly explain what a Green Card is.

Having one means that you have been granted authorization to live and work in the United States on a permanent basis.

Work visas are temporary. K-1 visas are even shorter. Green Cards are the next best thing to citizenship. We wish Olga the very best of luck!