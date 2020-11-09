Nicole Nafziger Accused of Faking Posts After Azan Gushes About Her

90 Day Fiance fans like to give Nicole Nafziger a hard time for posting clickbait and Azan a hard time for posting nothing about Nicole.

But over the weekend, while the whole world was in a celebratory mood, Azan posted a gushing post about Nicole. But ... did he really write it?

Over the weekend, Azan Tefou (real name Hassan M'Raouni) shared this throwback photo of him and Nicole Nafziger.

"I love you soooo much babe," the touching Instagram caption begins.

"And," the text gushed, "I miss you."

"And," the glowing caption concluded, "I’m so jealous of people who get to see you every day."

The photo shared is from March of this year, when Nicole and Azan saw each other in person in Morocco before the pandemic sent the world into lockdown.

There is nothing inherently unusual about the caption from one fiance to another ... except that it's on Azan's Instagram page.

If you've been following Azan for a while on Instagram, you know that he is not particularly active on social media.

When he does post, it's almost always just a thirst trap.

Specifically, workout selfies. There are thousands of thirstbait fitness accounts just like his all over social media.

Azan takes his fitness very seriously, so seeing him posting workout pics and videos is no surprise.

But his last photo shared of Nicole (you can see it in the above screenshot from his page) was in May of 2017 -- three and a half years ago.

The throwback that he posted of himself with sweet little May was posted in June of 2018.

While no one is exactly complaining about his eye-popping Instagram content, some fans have wondered why it seems so devoid of Nicole.

Now, most of the time, up-and-coming Instagram hotties avoid posting pics of a significant other because they want to maintain the illusion that they're available.

Twitch streamers do the same thing. But that doesn't make a lick of sense when it comes to Azan.

Why? Because the entire basis on his fame is his relationship with Nicole -- and the same is true in reverse.

So unlike whichever 22-year-old pops up on your feed and makes you regret eating anything more than garnish for lunch, Azan stands to gain by posting pics with Nicole.

For years, now, 90 Day Fiance fans have demanded to know what's going on since they are, need we remind you, very much still engaged.

Nicole has offered up her explanation for why Azan seems shy about their relationship in ways that he is not about flashing his tiddies.

"There are people (men and women) who feel they don’t need to post pics of their significant other on social media to show love," Nicole reasoned.

"As long as he shows it to me, that’s what matters,” she affirmed on her Instagram Story.

“I’m a person who likes to post pictures and do the social media thing," Nicole explained.

She continued, acknowledging that "It’s not a big thing for him."

Nicole concluded her explanation with: "That doesn’t mean he loves me any less."

That is a perfectly plausible and reasonably stated explanation -- and more polite than plenty of stars would be when defending their relationship.

Notably, this is wholly consistent with Azan's apparent disinterest in posting anything else.

We don't see him Instagram his food or post pics when he's out with friends or upload cat pics or whatever. It's almost always just him hitting the gym and flaunting the results.

This has not stopped conspiracy theorists from coming up with their own explanations.

One popular theory is that Azan doesn't control his Instagram at all, that Nicole posts everything there pretending to be him.

This theory has resurfaced with Azan's rare personal message over the weekend, with doubters questioning if she wrote it about herself.

That sounds nuts, but it's rooted in another weird conspiracy theory -- that Nicole and Azan aren't really together.

No conspiracy theory is a monolith, but it seems that many of these people believe that Nicole pays for attention and time from Azan.

We have to acknowledge that these rude theories are rooted in hostility and, frankly, in body-shaming directed towards Nicole.

It's sad that some people think that something must be "up" if a girl with Nicole's body type is with a guy with Azan's.

The only piece of evidence in their corner is some body-shaming remarks that Azan made on camera several years ago. That's it.

It seems more likely to us to, rather than jump to conclusions, accept the simplest explanation for Azan's post -- that he's a private guy but felt like gushing.