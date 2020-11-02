Nate Burrell, 60 Days In Star, Dies of Suicide

Nate Burrell, who starred on two seasons of of A&E’s docuseries 60 Days In, died by suicide Saturday night in his hometown of Allegan, Michigan.

He was 33 years old.

Chelsey Walker, Nate's sister, has confirmed that her brother shot himself in public in downtown Allegan over the weekend.

Prior to his death, Burrell had shared some sad thoughts on Facebook.

"This isn't an admission of guilt," he wrote.

"I'm just tired, I've been through so much in my life, the pain of my situation now hurts more than I ever imagined. I can't keep going on."

Burrell had recently turned 33 and had a child on the way with his wife.

However, it soundds as if the couple had called it quits at some point in the recent past .

"I can only imagine how bad this would all turn out, all of the legal crap that would ensue after this with custody and everything else," he continued.

"You win! You have promised for weeks, you will ruin my life and I had no idea who I was messing with. You are right, I didn't know who I was messing with."

60 Days In centered on nine men, including Burrell, who volunteered to go behind bars for two months ... under assumed identities.

Burrell appeared in the third and fourth seasons of the series in 2017 and 2018.

Following Season 3, he was offered an extension after establishing a rapport with the other inmates.

"Nathan loved his country, loved his family and was a very caring guy," wrote his sister on social media after her brother took his own life.

"He was just in a bad place. He was very proud of being on 60 Days In, and he really cherished his time on that show."

According to TMZ, Burrell previously served in the military as a Marine from 2006 to 2010.

He then served three years in the reserves before being honorably discharged in 2013.

In 2014, he received his associate degree in criminal justice and law enforcement and had been working as a Fish and Wildlife officer in Michigan.

“Nate was disappointed that, while he was stationed in Iraq on one of his two combat tours, his older brother had been arrested and was facing prison time again,” Burrell's biography on A&E reads.

It concludes:

“He believes that the Criminal Justice System should be much tougher on criminals in order to dissuade them from returning, and he argues prisons should be more militaristic and less flexible when it comes to inmate liberties."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Nate Burrell.

May he rest in peace.