Mykelti Brown Shares Pregnancy Update, Precious Baby Bump Photo

Mykelti Brown is getting there, folks.

She's getting closer and closer to that special day.

And closer and closer to becoming a mother for the first time.

The daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown, Mykelti is expecting a baby with husband Antonio, having broken the exciting news to social media followers in September.

"Tony & I are PREGNANT," wrote Mykelti on Instagram as a caption to the photo below, elaborating as follows:

"We’ve been planning this since we were married almost four years ago. So happy that it’s finally happened.

"We are expecting the baby in March 2021.

"Happy beyond belief and I can’t wait to share another amazing experience with my @tonychessnut husband. #pregnant."

We're a tad bit late to this update, meanwhile, but the 24-year old added a few days ago:

"HAPPY HALLOWEEN AND HAPPY HAUNTING baby and @tonychessnut and I are going to be home waiting for the tricker treaters while I read an EPIC book.

"HAVE A GOOD HUNT."

Brown included with this message a photograph of herself and her impressive baby bump.

The TLC personality also spoke to People Magazine earlier this fall about the impending child, confirming her gender by clutching a number of pink balloons.

"That's what I really wanted for my first so I'm extremely stoked she's a girl. Already buying clothes," Brown said at the time.

Added Tony:

"When I found out it was a girl, I felt, 'Wow, yup my wife was right, she just knew.

"I was happy it's a girl, but I did want a boy first. I'm ready to be overprotective."

Mykelti and Tony's baby will be Kody's third grandchild overall.

His daughter, Maddie Brown Brush, has a one-year-old daughter, Evangalynn Kodi; and a three-year-old son, Axel James, with her husband Caleb Brush.

The Sister Wives patriarch, we're sure, is quite happy for Mykelti and Tony.

A quiet presence on social media, though, Kody hasn't actually congratulated the couple in public. At least not as far as we know.

Mykelti, on the other hand, often talks to her followers and supporters.

She and Tony are big Facebook Live users/hosts, frankly discussing the inner workings of their famous family with folks.

For example, Mykelti recently admitted that "distance" creates "a strain" between all of Kody's many children, explaining why she isn't that close to her step-siblings.

"I would say I’m close with most of my siblings, not all of them," Brown said this summer.

"I’m best friends with a couple of them as well. But being far from people and having such different lives does put a strain on it actively. We’re related so I have to love them."