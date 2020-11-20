Mitt Romney Destroys Donald Trump, Says President is Trying to Subvert Democracy

Finally.

Finally, at long last, after mounting evidence that Donald Trump really is attempting a coup on American soil, a prominent member of the Republican party has spoken out against him.

But is it too late to make a difference?

Late Thursday night, Utah Senator Mitt Romney sent a Tweet that called out the President for his dangerous, reckless and baseless actions in the wake of his general election loss.

For those who haven't been paying attention... you're lucky and you can just keep celebrating the victory of Joe Biden.

For those that have, you must be aware that Trump continues to Tweet complete nonsense after voter fraud and that his lawyer, Rudy Giuilani, conducted a truly insane press conference yesterday.

In the wake of Trump now calliing for state electors to now flat-out overturn the will of the American people, Romney has seemingly had enough.

Earlier this month, the long-time politician said he did not have a problem with Trump challenging the election results in court.

He told Fox News Sunday that he once considered challenging the 2012 election results when he lost to President Obama.

But at this point?

When Biden has amassed 306 electoral votes and there's no evidence of foul play anywhere and Trump is clearly just whining and conjuring up false allegations to motivate his base and maintain his own ego?

Romney has Tweeted the following:

Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people, and overturn the election.

It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.

Ben Sasse, the Republican Senator from Nebraska, has also now come down hard on Trump.

“Wild press conferences erode public trust," he said in his own statement yesterday, referencing the Giuliani circus and adding:

"So no, obviously Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute.

"We are a nation of laws, not tweets."

What motivated Romney to take a more aggressive tone in this message... versus what he said shortly after Election Day?

Romney’s office told Fox News after the above Tweet went liive that there is a distinction between “pursuing legal challenges” -- where evidence exists -- “and the harmful and damaging rhetoric that the election is rigged.”

This same office also said:

“It goes without saying that applying political pressure to local officials not to certify legally cast ballots is outside the bounds of any regular legal challenge.

Just this morning, Trump branded the election as a "hoax."

And, look, at the end of the day, Trump has no legal path to victory.

He has lost. Joe Biden WILL be sworn in as President of the United States on January 20, 2021.

But Trump is willing to burn down the entire democracy on his way out the door, which is a frightening prospect when he's supported by millions of people who believe anything he says, along with anything his array of propaganda news outlets will say.

Perhaps scariest of all, though?

The complicity of the Republican party in the wake of Trump's treacherous and desperate tantrum.

Will Romney and Sasse be the first of many GOP politicians to actively fight back against these ridiculous arguments, in an attempt to calm a confused and angry nation that is actively being spurrred on by its President?

Now that we can see the arguments for what they truly are, a wayward attempt to destroy the country?

God, let's hope so.