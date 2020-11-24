Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce: Expecting First Baby! EVER!

We've got a developing Situation, folks.

And we mean that almost literally.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mike Sorrentino and wife Lauren Pesce confirmed on social media that they're very first baby is on the way.

And they did so in precious fashion, sharing photos of themselves and their beloved dog Mosey in their kitchen with "Baby Sorrentino May 2021" written in flour across their kitchen island.

"We have a Baby Situation," Sorrentino wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

"Our biggest blessing is on it’s way," his pregnant wife added.

Sorrentino and Pesce are college sweethearts.

They got married in November 2018, just ahead of the 38-year-old Jersey Shore star's eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.

He was released in September 2019, mere months before the couple announced that Lauren had suffered a “heart-wrenching” miscarriage.

“The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” Lauren revealed during a year-old appearance on Strahan, Sara & Keke.

She continued, bravely, at the time:

“And then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching.

"When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing...

"It was hard. It was really difficult."

With this rainbow baby on the way, perhaps that life-altering blow can be softened just a little bit.

Most recently on the November 19 season premiere of Jersey Shore, Mike and Lauren met with doctors to discuss expanding their immediate family.

"We are both one of four kids, so I think we definitely think the more the merrier, but it gets expensive!" Lauren previously told People Magazine, trying to remain upbeat.

"So we'll have to see."

And now they have -- and it's just so exciting!

It didn't take long for Mike's friends from MTV to share their best wishes for the couple online, either.

"So excited for you both! Love you guys so much," Deena Cortese, who is also pregnant, wrote on The Situation's Instagram page.

"Soooo excited for you guys!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world ! Pregnancy buddies," she then told Pesce.

Added Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote:

"LOVE YOU BOT sooo sooo excited for you! Sooo happy for you my mawma! Always here for you! Call me when your nipples grow the size of a small plate."

"OH My GODDDDD I AM SO HAPPY!!!!!" Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote.

Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio told his longtime costar, "Now that's a situation my dude!!!!" while Vinny Guadagnino jokingly commented, "Errrhhhhh meerrrrr gerrrrrddddd !!!!"

And Ronnie Ortiz-Magro?

He kept it simple with "Amazing!!!" along with lots of flex emojis.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.