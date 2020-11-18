Michael B. Jordan Crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2020, Thirsty America Rejoices

by at .

Most people stopped paying attention to People's superlatives when Blake Shelton was absurdly named Sexiest Man Alive.

But with their 2020 selection, it looks like People is regaining their credibility. Or at least demonstrating that they have working eyes.

Michael B. Jordan Sexist Man Alive Cover 2020

Michael B. Jordan is People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

Speaking to People, Michael admits that being crowned is nothing to scoff at.

"It's a cool feeling," he expresses. We don't doubt that for a moment.

Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger

"You know, everybody always made that joke," Michael reflects.

He says that people would joke "like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.'"

"But," Michael says, "it’s a good club to be a part of."

Michael B. Jordan Pic

Michael is 33 years old and a walking, talking thirst trap. He is also single.

He is best known for playing the dreamy but ruthless antagonist, Erik Killmonger, in the 2018 MCU hit Black Panther.

When Michael is not working, he enjoys driving cars, cooking, and playing video games.

Michael B. Jordan Plays the PS5

Michael's company is Outlier Society Productions, and it was the first to adopt an inclusion rider.

This rider mandates that filmakers must enlist a diverse cast and crew.

Michael B. Jordan has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement and also in this year's high-stakes election.

Michael B. Jordan at MTV Movie Awards

"I think there’s a time and a place for everything," Michael opines.

He explains: "I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact."

Michael adds: "We can all take action -- big or small -- to help create the change we want to see."

Michael B. Jordan... and He Be Awesome

Michael B. Jordan was raised in Newark, New Jersey. His parents are Donna and Michael A.

He has a brother, Khalid, and a sister, Jamila.

"My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother and me," he credits.

b. jordan

"I'm just grateful," Michael expresses regarding his family.

"Honestly it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day," he notes.

"Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same," Michael says. "So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that."

Michael B. Jordan is King

Michael says that the secret to his confidence was "fully realizing that you can’t make everybody happy."

He explains: "You could have all the good intentions in the world, and you’ll still get controversy or some type of negativity thrown your way."

"Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the universe, you know?" Michael states. "You’ve got to just believe in yourself and do what you feel is really right. I think that adds up."

Michael B. Jordan watches the Lakers vs Pacers Game

Michael says that, in 10 years, he hopes "to be maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more."

He continues: "Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is."

"Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe," Michael adds. "I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play."

Michael B. Jordan Plays the Villain

Some may accuse People's choice of Michael as being political, choosing a Black actor as a response to the Black Lives Matter protests this year.

While many are more cognizant of racial injustice and underrepresentation of Black Americans after the courageous protests of 2020, this is not necessarily the case.

In 2019, John Legend held the title. In 2018, Idris Elba did. Of course, in 2017, it was Blake Shelton, for which the magazine was mercilessly and deservedly ridiculed.

21 Smoldering Superheroes on the Big Screen
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan Photos

Michael B. Jordan Plays the PS5
Michael B. Jordan is King
Michael B. Jordan Plays the Villain
Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger
Michael B. Jordan Sexist Man Alive Cover 2020
Michael B. Jordan... and He Be Awesome