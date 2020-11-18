Michael B. Jordan Crowned Sexiest Man Alive 2020, Thirsty America Rejoices

Most people stopped paying attention to People's superlatives when Blake Shelton was absurdly named Sexiest Man Alive.

But with their 2020 selection, it looks like People is regaining their credibility. Or at least demonstrating that they have working eyes.

Michael B. Jordan is People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

Speaking to People, Michael admits that being crowned is nothing to scoff at.

"It's a cool feeling," he expresses. We don't doubt that for a moment.

"You know, everybody always made that joke," Michael reflects.

He says that people would joke "like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.'"

"But," Michael says, "it’s a good club to be a part of."

Michael is 33 years old and a walking, talking thirst trap. He is also single.

He is best known for playing the dreamy but ruthless antagonist, Erik Killmonger, in the 2018 MCU hit Black Panther.

When Michael is not working, he enjoys driving cars, cooking, and playing video games.

Michael's company is Outlier Society Productions, and it was the first to adopt an inclusion rider.

This rider mandates that filmakers must enlist a diverse cast and crew.

Michael B. Jordan has been active in the Black Lives Matter movement and also in this year's high-stakes election.

"I think there’s a time and a place for everything," Michael opines.

He explains: "I’ve been picking my moments to make the most impact."

Michael adds: "We can all take action -- big or small -- to help create the change we want to see."

Michael B. Jordan was raised in Newark, New Jersey. His parents are Donna and Michael A.

He has a brother, Khalid, and a sister, Jamila.

"My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother and me," he credits.

"I'm just grateful," Michael expresses regarding his family.

"Honestly it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day," he notes.

"Without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same," Michael says. "So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that."

Michael says that the secret to his confidence was "fully realizing that you can’t make everybody happy."

He explains: "You could have all the good intentions in the world, and you’ll still get controversy or some type of negativity thrown your way."

"Sometimes you’ve just got to trust the universe, you know?" Michael states. "You’ve got to just believe in yourself and do what you feel is really right. I think that adds up."

Michael says that, in 10 years, he hopes "to be maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more."

He continues: "Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is."

"Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe," Michael adds. "I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play."

Some may accuse People's choice of Michael as being political, choosing a Black actor as a response to the Black Lives Matter protests this year.

While many are more cognizant of racial injustice and underrepresentation of Black Americans after the courageous protests of 2020, this is not necessarily the case.

In 2019, John Legend held the title. In 2018, Idris Elba did. Of course, in 2017, it was Blake Shelton, for which the magazine was mercilessly and deservedly ridiculed.