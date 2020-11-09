Meri Brown Posts About "Indescribable" Pain, Asks Everyone to "Be Kind"

Meri Brown isn't even trying to hide it any longer.

And, even when she is, the Sister Wives star would like followers to know something important:

She's still in a lot of pain.

Last week, Meri came right out and admitted she's been struggling for awhile.

The TLC personality has been sharing mysterious memes and messages for several months now -- but, as we noted above, she seems to done with the mystery.

“Sometimes days are hard. Sometimes months are hard. Sometimes you just gotta take a break. To breathe. To recharge. To refill your cup so you can give your best,” the 49-year old wrote just a few days ago.

And now?

Brown wants Instagram followers to know that people may sometimes look all happy and jolly on the outside, especially via social media... but looks can be deceiving.

"You just never know what someone is dealing with behind closed doors," reads a meme Brown just posted.

"No matter how happy someone looks, how loud their laugh is, how big their smile is, there can still be a level of hurt that is indescribable," it continues.

"So be kind. Even when others are not, choose to be kind."

Does Meri mention Kody Brown here?

Or her failing marriage?

Or any discontent with her fellow Sister Wives?

No. Meri never really names any of them directly.

However, Meri doesn't really ask folks to read too closely between the lines.

She made it clear throughout the latest season of Sister Wives that her relationship with Kody was "over" and she's openly talked about the importance of feeling valued.

The simple and obvious translation?

Meri did not feel valued during her time with Kody.

Over the weekend, meanwhile, Meri also posted on her Instagram Story, telling readers: "Don't let the behavior of others destroy your inner peace.

A second post on the Sister Wives star's account read as follows:

"Make sure you have room for what you're asking for.

"Because what you need will not force it's way into a space that is already occupied by 'stuff' you refuse to let go."

As far as we know, Meri is in Utah at the moment, looking after her bed and breakfast in that state.

Kody and his other Sister Wives are in Arizona.

There are no plans for Meri to reunite with these family members any time soon, either.

This may have something to do with the coronavirus, yes. But no guidelines require a spouse to live in a different state from her husband.

Meri hasn't worn her wedding ring in quite awhile and some fans think she may even be dating again.

"I am attracting all the love I dream of and deserve," she shared earlier this month, prompting this sort of romantic speculation.

Meri and Kody, of course, were married for decades prior to getting divorced in 2014.

They're tried to get a fresh start on many occasions since. They're tried to recapture some of their old chemistry.

Thus far, however, they have failed.