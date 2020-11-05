Meri Brown: I'm Really Struggling Right Now, Guys

So much for the mysterious messages from Meri Brown.

The long-time Sister Wives star, who often shares cryptic memes and quotes about her marriage, shared a very straightforward post on Instagram this week.

Unfortunately, it wasn't a very positive one.

“Sometimes days are hard. Sometimes months are hard. Sometimes you just gotta take a break. To breathe. To recharge. To refill your cup so you can give your best,” the 49-year old wrote.

“Some days I go to bed at 6 p.m. because I don’t have the energy to function," she added.

Sad stuff.

Meri doesn't pinpoint the exact reasons behind this malaise, but one can guess, right?

There's the coronavirus.

There's been Donald Trump in the White House.

There's been a relationship with Kody Brown that really has seemed to make Meri miserable for a long time now.

And there's even the uncertain future of Sister Wives.

"Some days I'm up till midnight, or one, or two, because my mind won't stop racing," Meri continued in this recent post.

"But I keep going, because that's what I do. Thats what I always do."

"They say fall reminds us how beautiful it is to let things go.

"Sometimes letting things go is hard. But I can do hard things!"

It doesn't help Meri's current state that she can't surround herself, directly, with those to whom she's closest.

“I can do amazing things," she added.

"I surround myself (as virtual as it must be right now) with my people. The people who see the best in me, the people who want the best for me, the people who support me.

"I’m grateful for my people.”

Is Kody one of those people? Are any of her fellow Sister Wives?

It doesn't sound that way.

Meri concluded her post with a mention of how appreciative she is for her support system amid the pandemic.

“I’m grateful for the abundance of positive energy flowing in and around and through me,” she wrote. “This is how I live."

Elsewhere, Meri, who said last week she needed a mental health break, did sound a bit optimistic.

"I am attracting all the love I dream of and deserve," she said via meme.

We can't say for certain what this means or to what it refers.

But perhaps Meri is out there on the dating market and meeting someone who treats her right -- which is something that can't be said about Kody.

The couple divorced in 2014 and haven't been able to get back on romantic track since.

Yes, they star opposite each other on Sister Wives.

But that's about it.

Unless TLC cameras are rolling, and each side is receiving a salary for spending time with the other, you really won't ever see Meri andd Kody together.

Which, we'd surmise, is likely for the best.