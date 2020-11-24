Meri Brown: All Smiles Amid Never-Ending Divorce Chatter

Just a few days ago, Meri Brown wrote that no man can make her happy.

We took this as a direct shot against Kody Brown.

Now, based on a new photo of the Sister Wives star, it's clear Meri has taken this to meme/message to heart.

For her latest self-portrait on Instagram, the veteran TLC personalty shared a snapshot of herself in a baseball cap, a seemingly satisfied smirk plastered across her lips.

Meri captioned the post as follows:

"Be the kind of woman that when your feet hit the floor each morning, the devil says 'Oh crap, she's up!''

First of all: HA! We love it.

Second of all: Once again, we can't help but think Meri is sending a message with this photograph.

If not to Kody, then at least about Kody.

The caption concluded with a number of hashtags, including a few that make it clear she's on her own these days:

#LivingMyWhy, #BecauseICan, #LoveWhatIDo, #LoveWhoIAm, #LuLaRoeRetailer, #LuLaRoeForLife, #ImEnough, #Happiness, #LuLaRoeMariah, #SweaterWeather, #FallVibes, #SundayMorning, #FrontPorch.

The hashtags that stand out the most to us there?

I'm Enough.

You go ahead and tell us, readers, but is that something a happily married woman would say?

One consistent theme of Meri's Instagram account for nearly all of 2020 has been that only SHE can make herself happy and that she's done being made to feel like crap... by certain unnamed significant others.

Meri and Kody got divorced in 2014 so that the latter could marry Robyn and legally adopt her kids.

As you might imagine, this has stirred up quite a bit of tension between the former spouses, who are only together in the spiritual sense.

For most of this past Sister Wives season, the ex-husband and wife argued incessantly, with Kody referrring to Meri as a "victim" on numerous occasions.

And with both sides telling a therapist that their romance was over.

Meri has taken a positive outlook in the ensuing months, but she showed a few cracks in that tough exterior earlier this month.

“Sometimes days are hard. Sometimes months are hard. Sometimes you just gotta take a break. To breathe. To recharge. To refill your cup so you can give your best,” the 49-year old wrote, adding at the time:

“Some days I go to bed at 6 p.m. because I don’t have the energy to function."

Yikes, huh?

"Some days I'm up till midnight, or one, or two, because my mind won't stop racing," Meri continued in this recent post.

"But I keep going, because that's what I do. Thats what I always do."

"They say fall reminds us how beautiful it is to let things go.

"Sometimes letting things go is hard. But I can do hard things!"

Darn right she can!

And, if the photo that started this post off is any indication, Meri and her mood is on the upswing.

We really hope she's doing better at the moment.

She deserves it.