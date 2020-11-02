Meghan Markle's Awful Father Claims She's Killing Him With Stress

Back in February of 2019, a letter that Meghan Markle had written to her father, Thomas Markle, was published by UK tabloid the Daily Mail.

Portions of the letter appeared in five separate articles, and the Duchess of Sussex was said to be devastated by the invasion of privacy.

The situation was made even more appalling by the fact that she was betrayed by her own father, who made the articles available to the Mail.

Meghan's relationship with her father is famously tempestuous, but it's clear from the candor in her letter that she never imagined he would sink so low as to allow their private correspondence to be published.

The incident led Meghan to file a lawsuit against the Mail, and the case was scheduled to head to trial in January.

Now, her lawyers have requested a ten-month delay, and Thomas -- ever the drama king -- claims the stress of it all is literally killing him.

“The right decision in all the circumstances is to grant the application to adjourn. That means the trial date of January 11, 2021 will be vacated and the trial will be revised for a new date in the autumn," Judge Mark Warby wrote in his decision rendered in London's High Court last week.

“I’m confident that we’ll be able to find a time in the autumn in October or November in which the trial can be conducted.”

The delay is gambit on the part of Meghan's legal team, as they hope that the Mail will agree to settle the case out of court, thus eliminating the need for a potentially embarrassing trial.

“We do not believe that the defense’s case has chance of succeeding, and do not believe there is a compelling reason for trial," a source close to the situation tells Elle.

“We are confident in our case and therefore believe it should be determined on a summary basis, and will make that case at the hearing in January."

Strangely, the strongest objector to the delay is Thomas, who issued a statement in which he complained that the stress of a ten-month delay could be the death of him.

“I am a realist and I could die tomorrow,” Thomas said in the statement published by (of course) the Daily Mail.

“The sooner this case takes place the better."

"This case is causing me anxiety, and I want to get it over with as quickly as possible," Markle continued.

"I am 76 years old and as a result of my heart condition and surgery, I am on blood thinners, which have had an effect on my breathing."

In past statements, the Duchess' sister, Samantha Markle, has claimed that Meghan is killing their father.

Now, Thomas seems to be pushing the same narrative by rattling off a litany of health problems and implying that Meghan is somehow to blame.

"I am unable to walk far or up many stairs," he continued.

"I can't take more than 30 or 40 steps without getting winded and needing to slow down until I have caught my breath. I have had a cold for three to four years, which is connected to my heart and lung issues," Thomas continued.

"I am clinically obese, and I have gained more weight during the past months because I have been unable to leave my house to take any exercise. I am pre-diabetic."

We're certainly sympathetic to Thomas' condition, and we wish him all the best in his recovery.

That said, he just hit a new low by suggesting that Meghan is at fault for his deterioration.