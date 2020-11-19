Meghan Markle: Okay, I Leaked SOME Royal Secrets ...

Duchess Meghan Markle is currently engaged in a humiliating lawsuit about alleged lies published about her.

As part of that, it is revealed that, well, Meghan wanted to make sure that a recent book, Finding Freedom, told things in a certain way.

On Wednesday, November 8, Duchess Meghan Markle's legal team filed documents with the High Court.

Those filing once again affirm that neither Meghan nor Harry communicated with or aided Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their biography, Finding Freedom.

But that doesn't mean that they weren't, technically, involved.

The Duchess of Sussex's legal representatives shared that Meghan did speak with a friend.

This friend, she knew, was working with the authors on their book.

Meghan was worried that her fallout with her awful dad, Thomas Markle, might not be portrayed correctly.

"The Claimant [Meghan] was concerned that her father's narrative in the media that she had abandoned him," the documents state.

Court papers continue: "and had not even tried to contact him (which was false) would be repeated, when in fact she had tried to call him, and text him."

"And had even written a letter to him to try to persuade him to stop dealing with the media;" the documents note, "and he had written back to her."

"Accordingly, she indicated to a person whom she knew had already been approached by the authors," the documents explain.

The filing continues: "that the true position as above (which that person and several others who knew the Claimant already knew) could be communicated to the authors."

Meghan's hope was simply "to prevent any further misrepresentation."

"She does not know to what extent or in what terms this one item of information concerning her communications with her father was shared with the authors," the documents add.

The court filing clarifies that Meghan did collaborate with Prince Harry, and with Communications Secretary Jason Knauf.

This collaboration was on the now-infamous letter that she sent to her father.

However, the Sussex legal team stresses that this collaboration on a private letter was not, as reported, part of a "media strategy."

"Once it had been decided that the Claimant would write to her father," the documents explain, "the Claimant informed Mr Knauf."

The filing elaborates: "Mr Knauf was not only a trusted advisor, who had spoken to the Claimant's father repeatedly, particularly in the lead-up to the wedding, and was aware of the state of his health."

The documents continue: "but he was also responsible for reporting (as was required by palace protocol) the fact that the Claimant was going to write to her father to more senior people in the Royal households."

"All of whom had to be kept apprised of any public-facing issues," the filing notes, "(the media spectacle surrounding Mr Markle being one such issue)."

Meghan first drafted the letter on her phone, which she shared with Harry and Jason "for support, as this was a deeply painful process that they lived through with her."

Thomas Markle sacrificed his relationship with his daughter because he was so enamored with sudden fame and media attention.

Each boundary that Meghan set up to protect herself from further humiliation was then used against her, as Thomas would then complain to every tabloid that she had cut him off.

It's such a shame that he couldn't behave himself and just be happy for his daughter.