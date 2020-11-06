Meghan Markle Made History on Election Day; Here's How ...

Meghan Markle was already a trailblazer in a number of ways prior to November 3.

She was the first woman of color to marry into the British royal family, as well as the first woman to earn a fortune of her own before joining the Windsor clan.

She's also the first to American to marry into the British royal family since Wallis Simpson ignited an international scandal by marrying King Edward VIII in 1937.

Interestingly, Simpson was also a divorcee and an actress.

Now, Meghan has made history in yet another way.

On Tuesday, she became the first member of the British royal family to vote in an American presidential election.

While it's been reported that Meghan endorsed Joe Biden, she actually refrained from explicitly throwing her support behind either candidate.

But given Meghan's obvious distaste for Trump and her close friendships with several prominent Democrats -- including Barack and Michelle Obama -- there's little doubt that she voted blue.

Furthermore, Meghan has been vocally encouraging other Americans to vote, an act of civic responsibility that's most commonly associated with the Democratic Party.

"It's 75 days until the election, that is so close and yet there is so much work to be done in that time," the Duchess of Sussex told fans in a video posted as part of an online registration drive back in August.

"We all know what’s at stake, I know it and you do, too...We must do all we can to ensure all women have their voices heard...If you're complacent, you're complicit."

Both the British government and a Republican congressman from Missouri called on Meghan to stop "interfering" with the election, which she clearly was not doing by encouraging voter registration.

But given the level of harassment Meghan has endured since the start of her relationship with Harry, we suppose such outlandish accusations are no longer surprising.

Anyway, as for Meghan casting a vote herself, it's something that would've been unimaginable just 100 years ago.

Women in America gained the right to vote in 1920.

Just eight years later, Wallis Simpson relocated overseas and spent the rest of her life living in Europe.

It's unclear if she ever voted in an American election at all, but she almost certainly never did after marrying into the royal family.

As her husband was forced to abdicate the throne due to their marriage, Simpson spent the final decades of her life living in virtual exile in Paris -- and we're sure she'd enjoy watching Meghan courageously do battle with the royals in the British press.

As for the rumors of Meghan planning to run for president herself one day ... well, right now, they appear to be baseless.

But if 2020 has taught us anything, it's that for better or worse, anything is possible.