Meghan Markle: How Being Labeled a "Hottie" Turned Her Into a Nottie

Meghan Markle will never return to life as a full-time Royal.

Let's go ahead and state this for the record right up front.

Why is this the case, though?

According to author Sean Smith, who has penned a book titled "Meghan Misunderstood," the reason can be traced back well over a year.

It can be traced back to well before Markle and Prince Harry announced they were done with life as Royals.

It can be traced back to the simple way in which residents of Great Britain responded to the introduction of Markle into their lives as Harry's very serious girlfriend.

"My feeling when I wrote the book is we lost her within a week actually," Smith explained in a recent interview, outlining how Markle was a "serious" person back when she got together with Harry.

She was a Global Ambassador for World Vision, the world's largest international children's charity, from 2016 through 2017, for example.

Moreover, the former actress even traveled to Rwanda in early 2016 with World Vision to see first-hand the importance of clean water.

This is someone who bonded with Harry over various humanitarian efforts

And yet...

“It was extraordinary. Here was a woman who went from being a human rights campaigner to Prince Harry's hottie, within a week," Smith says, seemingly blaming the public for the way it responded to Markle.

They didn't see her as a woman dedicated to charity, according to this writer.

They simply saw her an attractive person on Prince Harry's arm.

Markle allegedly felt disrespected by this labeling and soured very quickly on life as a member of the Royal Family.

It didn't help, of course, that she feuded with Kate Middleton and didn't get along with various staffers, either.

“She was a very serious person before she met Prince Harry. Prince Harry doesn't come into my book till page 175," continues Smith.

“It just seems terribly sad. They could have done so much good but it started to unravel in South Africa."

What happened in South Africa?

A camera crew followed Harry and Meghan around for a documentary, as the couple tried to show the world all the incredible charity work with which they kept busy.

But then Markle gave an interview in which she appeared to feel sorry for herself, stating for the first time in public how all the negative attention was weighing her down and, well...

"All the great work they had done, nobody was talking about that," Smith laments.

Using some great British language, the author went on to say that "we haven't given [Meghan] a fair crack of the whip," concluding:

“I don't think there is any chance of them being full time working royals in the future. It was only if there was some kind of compromise, and it takes two sides to compromise."

Markle and Harry are currently living with son Archie in Los Angeles.

They have no plans to visit Great Britain any time soon.