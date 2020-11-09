Meghan Markle Hates England AND English People, Dumb Royal Expert Claims

It's been eight months since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

One of their goals in doing so, of course, was to escape the constant scrutiny of the British tabloid press.

Unfortunately, even a distance of seven thousand miles hasn't helped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their goal of ridding this toxic presence from their lives.

Their latest conflict with the vultures who essentially drove Harry and Meghan from their country may not have been as extreme as the recent incident in which a photographer took a photo of baby Archie while he was inside the couple's home.

But it's deeply irritating, nonetheless.

Harry's situation is most often compared to that of King Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne in order to marry Wallis Simpson, an American actress and divorcee who did not meet with the royals' approval.

Despite several important differences between the two scenarios -- the most important of which being that Harry will almost certainly never be king -- Simpson's name has been bandied about a great deal by royal "experts" in their discussions of "the Meghan situation."

You might think they would cite the 1937 abdication scandal as a cautionary or proof of how far the UK has come since those dark days.

Instead, many of them -- such as journalist Ingrid Seward -- have stirred up controversy by drawing unflattering comparisons between Meghan and Wallis.

In a recent interview with British tabloid the Express, Seward boldly claimed that Meghan is not a “great fan of England.”

“It was a very similar scenario, although in a totally different era," Seward said.

"Meghan is a divorcee, which of course we are still a little old fashioned about in England," she continued.

"She’s American and Harry seemingly gave up everything for her. So there is a real similarity. Wallis hated England."

Hmmm ... we think when Mrs. Seward said English people ara old fashioned about divorce, she should've said she is old fashioned about divorce.

But anyway, the really bonkers thing about this is that Seward jumps to all sorts of conclusions about the personal opinions of Meghan, whom she's never spoken with and Wallis, who has been dead for 34 years.

“She hated the climate and felt people didn’t understand her or her sense of humour," Seward said of Simpson.

"In the case of Meghan, I think she very much felt that the British people didn’t understand her or particularly liked her.

"And I don’t think she was a great fan of England either. Her home is California and that’s where her heart is.”

Let's be honest about what's really going on here.

Race is the number one reason that Meghan didn't receive a warm welcome in the UK, and commentators like Seward like to dredge up the Wallis situation so that they can pretend the problem is that Meghan is a divorced American.

Seward doubled down on her criticism by essentially blaming Meghan for the fractured relationship between Harry and his grandfather, Prince Philip.

"His grandson’s behaviour is completely alien to him so not unnaturally the relationship has suffered," she said.

"Philip’s way is that he says his bit, and then steps back from the situation because he doesn’t like to interfere," she added.

Seward insists that Philip and Queen Elizabeth -- who have been enjoying the comfortable life of beloved royals since the freakin' '50s -- are the real victims here.

"It was up to Harry and Meghan to listen but they didn’t and Philip has always been very protective of the Queen so if anyone upsets her, they upset him too. His mantra is the monarchy comes first, second, and third," she said.

"I think he’s very, very disappointed because I think he feels he gave up his naval career in order to stand by the Queen and help the monarchy.

From there, she wondered aloud why Meghan can't simply abandon her entire identity to support a hoplelessly antiquated institution.

“And why can’t Meghan just give up her acting career, support her husband and support the monarchy? As [Philip] used to say to Diana, this is not a popularity contest, this is all of us working together," Seward said.

“He just cannot understand why she couldn’t support Harry and help him rather than wanting to have her voice.”

It's sad to say, but it's looking increasingly as though Meghan and Harry will never be able to escape this sort of nonsense.